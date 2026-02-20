Have you ever felt like your phone screen is way too bright, even when you turn the brightness down at night? A premium app that’s currently available for free lets you apply a smartphone-wide dark mode to your device with ease.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Dark-screen filter ( $0.69 ) – This application is also ) – This application is also (3.9 stars, 1,230 ratings) .

Free premium apps (iOS)

) – This app is designed as an organizational tool and is rather simple, yet it covers almost all the important features. These include colored labels, freely adjustable reminders, a central overview, and the option to record notes by voice. Spoken content is automatically converted into text. The application also impresses with its clear structure and easy-to-understand navigation. The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ) – Download this application and immerse yourself in a multitude of captivating mini-puzzles. What secrets are hidden behind the walls of Crimson Manor? Find out for yourself. The game also impresses with appealing graphics, uncomplicated point-and-click controls, and numerous locations to explore. (4.3 stars, 7 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.