Right now, you can download several top-rated premium apps onto your phone for free. These apps are highly regarded and available for both Android and iOS, but the offers don’t last very long. So make sure to download them right now.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free pro apps (Android)

Game Dev Story ( $3.99 ) – With 4.7 out of 5 stars and almost 80,000 ratings, this pixel art game is one of the absolute top-class in the Google Play Store. In the simulation, users take over the management of a video game studio and work towards developing the ultimate hit. They control all processes themselves. From the employees’ areas of responsibility to designing their own consoles. Whether the next title fails or becomes a box office hit is entirely up to you (4.7 stars, 79,100 ratings) .

Traffix: Traffic Simulator ( $2.39 ) – This game also has top marks. This time it's all about road traffic. As the player, the aim is to avoid collisions and ensure all road users reach their destinations. Should the traffic lights stay red or turn green? The choice is yours. But every decision can have far-reaching consequences. (4.5 stars, 16,600 ratings)

Luminosity – Lux Pro ( $0.19 ) – This free application is a lux meter that helps you precisely measure illuminance. This may sound unspectacular at first, but it can prove surprisingly useful in practice. Although such a tool is not used frequently, it scores highly when needed. It impresses with its intuitive operation and comparatively accurate measurements (4.6 stars, 527 ratings)

Water level PRO – ruler ( $2.79 ) – A classic spirit level provides good service in many situations. However, they are usually too bulky to carry with you at all times. This is exactly where this application comes in, transforming your smartphone into a practical measuring tool. However, there is one limitation: the displayed values' accuracy largely depends on the sensors built into the device. (3.7 stars, 1,350 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ) – Download this app and immerse yourself in a multitude of captivating mini-puzzles. What secrets are hidden behind the walls of Crimson Manor? Find out for yourself. The game also impresses with appealing graphics, simple point-and-click controls, and numerous locations to explore. (4.3 stars, 7 ratings)

Tasks Pro: To-Do & Planner ( $6.99 ) – This app is a simple organizational tool that covers most essential features. These include colored labels, freely adjustable reminders, a central overview, and the option to record notes by voice. Spoken content is automatically converted into text. The application also impresses with its clear structure and easy-to-understand navigation. (no ratings)

What to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free when the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this also applies to some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to these aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. To be on the safe side, ensure you grant only the permissions the app needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.