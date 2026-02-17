Some paid apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time only. That’s why time is of the essence and we don’t want to waste your time by being vague. Check out our recommendations for paid apps and games that you can get for free!

While Google Play and the App Store are packed with endless options, you don’t always have to reach for your wallet to get the good stuff. Many premium apps go free during limited-time promotions—a ‘hack’ most users completely miss. We’ve rounded up some of the best paid apps you can snag for $0 right now.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Undead Slayer: Offline Premium ( $0.99 ) – It is you against the world. Yes, you read that right. This roguelite RPG sees you go against hordes of enemies, where it is up to your wit and reflexes in dispatching of everything that comes your way. Power up, upgrade your gear, and bring a whole world of pain onto the undead horde. (4.0 stars, 333 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Chloe Puzzle Game Pro ( $1.99 ) – 72 puzzles, all presented in cute pixel art format. Each puzzle has its very own logic, which means you will have to search far deeper than you thought to be able to breeze through all levels. This is the perfect game for those who want to test themselves and see just how far they can go by thinking using various routes. (4.6 stars, 14 reviews)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we feature here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don’t specify how long these offers will last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

Before downloading a free app, you should always take a look at the app’s page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden pitfalls you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true for some paid apps. It’s particularly important to pay attention to these aspects when dealing with games intended for children.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. If you want to be on the safe side, ensure you grant only the permissions the app needs. An alarm clock, for example, doesn’t need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight shouldn’t be interested in your location data.

