Some paid apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time only. That’s why time is of the essence and we don’t beat around the bush: here are our recommendations for apps and games that you can get for free!

The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store do seem to offer an endless array of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require a fee. However, what many users don’t know is, many of these paid apps are available for free as part of a special promotion from time to time. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most exciting paid apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Simple Quote Widget ( $0.99 ) – Ever wished you could pull out an impressive quote as and when the situation calls for it? Well, perhaps having this widget will help you, as it shows a brand new quote each day that might just perk up your morning upon waking. (4.2 stars, 391 reviews)

Tap Rush – Reflex Game ( $1.49 ) – Think you have lightning fast relfexes? Well, this game will surely put your reflexes to the test as you match squares, unlock themes, and pick up combos along the way. Timing and precision are the currency of choice here. (4.2 stars, 13 reviews)

How Much Can I Spend? ( $1.99 ) – Keeping track of one's expenses is the first thing everyone should know. After all, it is a basic step in making sure your budget remains sound without overspending. Here's an app that will help you keep track of every single cent across various categories. (4.3 stars, 2.22k reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Alice Trapped in Wonderland ( $2.99 ) – This is an adventure puzzle game where you look at a particular scene and perform the relevant point-and-click moves to progress. If offers a deep and engaging story with multiple environments to discover and explore. (4.3 stars, 136 reviews)

Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro ( $1.99 ) – Video editing is never easy at all, but thanks to apps like this, it has become a whole lot easier. If you ever wanted to compile a video reel of all your recent holiday highlights, why not use this and connect all the various recordings into a single video? This is the perfect tool for such an effort. (4.7 stars, 472 reviews)

Caffeine App – Track Caffeine ( $3.99 ) – It seems research on caffeine has always yielded mixed results. Some claim that caffeine is great, while others claim it has some negative effects. If positive, just how much caffeine does one need? This app would come in handy to help you keep track of how much caffeine you have consumed in a day. (4.6 stars, 340 reviews)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we feature here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don’t specify how long these offers will last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

Before downloading a free app, you should always take a look at the app’s page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden pitfalls you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true for some paid apps. It’s particularly important to pay attention to these aspects when dealing with games intended for children.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, doesn’t need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight shouldn’t be interested in your location data.

