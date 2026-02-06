Most manufacturers try to keep their devices secret for as long as possible. Google is different. The company has now officially revealed some details about its upcoming Pixel smartphone through a teaser video ahead of the official launch.

It’s become a tradition: leakers publish concrete details about Google’s Pixel smartphones. How does the company react? Sometimes, it reveals what the new phones will look like long before the official launch. The same is now the case with the Pixel 10a. In a YouTube teaser, Google showcases the new smartphone and also reveals when it will be unveiled.

Google Pixel 10a: Launch imminent

According to the video, the company plans to unveil its new mid-range smartphone on February 18, 2026. The Google Pixel 10a will therefore be released about a month earlier than its predecessor last year. The Pixel 9a (review) wasn’t presented until mid-March and wasn’t available until a month later.

It’s currently unclear when the 10a will be available in stores. Rumors suggest March 5th. The video also includes a link to an exclusive offer in the Google Store – provided you sign up for the newsletter. Google hasn’t announced any prices yet.

But even here, the rumor mill can help. Despite the currently rapidly rising storage prices, the Google Pixel 10a with 128 GB of storage is expected to remain available for $499. The 256 GB version is said to cost $599. These are the same prices as the still-current Pixel 9a.

Technical specifications of the Pixel 10a

While Google doesn’t mention any technical specifications in the video, some details are still visible in the images shown. Fans of smartphones without a massive camera bump will be pleased with the new Google Pixel: the back remains flat. Overall, it looks almost identical to the Pixel 9a.

And at least one color of the Pixel 10a seems certain: the blue shown in the video. In marketing terms, this will likely be “lavender,” which has already been rumored. Other names mentioned were “obsidian,” “fog,” and “berry.”

Two cameras are visible on the flat back. Rumors suggest a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The LED flash is located directly next to them. Inside, behind the 6.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz – as with the 9a – there are said to be 8 GB of RAM and a 5,100 mAh battery. A Tensor G4 is rumored to be the SoC.

One of the most important reasons for buying a Google Pixel, however, is the software. The 10a will likely ship with Android 16 pre -installed and receive updates for seven years. These updates are released regularly and promptly compared to many other Android competitors. In addition, there are the so-called Pixel Drops, which deliver new features several times a year.

What is your thought on the new Google Pixel 10a?