Thankfully, there is still free stuff, like this list of premium iOS and Android apps that are going for nothing currently.

Still, there is some respite in the form of premium apps that are currently free. Yes, while the App Store and Google Play are stocked with premium content, you don't always need to fork out some moolah. There are apps and games that are made free for a limited time only—something that not many people know. We've found the best paid apps you can grab for free right now before the deals expire.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Business Card Maker: Logo Card ( $4.99 ) – I know, I know. How many of us dish out business cards to a friend or newly minted acquaintance these days? Well, just in case there is a need to do so, here is an app that helps you create a business card on the fly with minimal fuss. (4.6 stars, 1.51k reviews)

Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ) – Ah, to live in the end times when it is just you and your wits that keep you alive and breathing. Surrounded by danger from all sides, with zombies being the primary threat, you will need to be at your brightest to remain alive and kicking. (4.0 stars, 781 reviews)

Bookmark Manager – URL manager ( $0.99 ) – The longer you are alive, the more bookmarks you will have. That's inevitable, not to mention a plethora of passwords. Well, we're looking at browser bookmarks today, and it can be tough organizing everything. This app will help clear the air and make your life more structured, with all bookmarks easier to locate. (3.8 stars, 832 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond ( $1.49 ) – Keeping fish is a hobby for many, and the size of the aquarium differs, depending on the amount of money and time you are willing to sink in. How about going through an app that simulates a goldfish pond? It is relaxing to say the least. (4.7 stars, 513 reviews)

VidVid Split Video ( $4.99 ) – With the number of devices more than capable of shooting great-looking videos these days, how about having an app that can split different videos up? This is ideal for content creators who are looking for an app that is capable of managing video content on the fly. (4.5 stars, 22 reviews)

Invading Horde ( $0.99 ) – Playing Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games on a smartphone is very different from using a mouse and keyboard.

This game requires you to build your base and ensure the ferocious invading horde does not get a foothold. It can be hair-raising at times, but overall, this title offers a good balance of fun and challenge. (4.7 stars, 264 reviews)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we feature here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don’t specify how long these offers will last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

Before downloading a free app, you should always take a look at the app’s page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden pitfalls you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true for some paid apps. It’s particularly important to pay attention to these aspects when dealing with games intended for children.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. If you want to be on the safe side, ensure you grant only the permissions the app needs. An alarm clock, for example, doesn’t need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight shouldn’t be interested in your location data.

