Limited time only: If you’re quick, you can currently get four apps worth a total of $15 for free. Complete versions only, of course. The range of features extends from a PDF reader to a fun Sudoku game.

There are almost an endless number of apps in Google’s Play Store. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But many users don’t know this: many paid apps are also temporarily available for free as part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

PDF Reader & Editor (PRO) ( $4.99 ) – This PDF reader not only allows you to create and edit PDF files, but also to add functions such as signatures, bookmarks, and watermarks. And that is only part of the range of functions. The application also impresses with its clearly structured and easy-to-understand user interface. (4.3 stars, 134 ratings)

) – This PDF reader not only allows you to create and edit PDF files, but also to add functions such as signatures, bookmarks, and watermarks. And that is only part of the range of functions. The application also impresses with its clearly structured and easy-to-understand user interface. QR and barcode scanner PRO ( $5.99 ) – A QR code scanner is now part of the basic equipment of a smartphone, as the codes can now be found almost everywhere, for exam ) – A QR code scanner is now part of the basic equipment of a smartphone, as the codes can now be found almost everywhere, for exam quishing (4.6 stars, 20,400 ratings) .

quishing . Sudoku Master Premium: Offline ( $3.29 ) – If you want to keep yourself busy, you often reach for a timeless classic: Sudoku. Many people used to buy extra newspapers or magazines to get their hands on the popular number puzzle. Today, however, a single app combines 5,000 puzzles in five different levels of difficulty. Important to know: Although it is free to use, optional in-app purchases are offered (4.6 stars, 3,440 ratings)

) – If you want to keep yourself busy, you often reach for a timeless classic: Sudoku. Many people used to buy extra newspapers or magazines to get their hands on the popular number puzzle. Today, however, a single app combines 5,000 puzzles in five different levels of difficulty. Important to know: Although it is free to use, optional in-app purchases are offered Contact Edge side bar ( $0.69 ) – This application can be particularly useful for older smartphone owners. It allows you to set up an additional contact bar at the edge of the screen. This can be customized, and users can start a call directly by tapping a stored contact. (4.5 stars, 165 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always check the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this also applies to some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.