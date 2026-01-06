Some paid apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time. That’s why time is of the essence and we don’t beat around the bush: here are our recommendations for apps and games that you can get for free!

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store are repositories for a vast number of apps and games. Some of these apps tend to be free while others require you to pay something to enjoy them.

However, many users are also not aware of this: There are numerous paid apps that can also be obtained for free at certain times, although for a limited time only. We looked through both app stores over the weekend to discover the most exciting apps that are currently available for free!

Free pro apps and games (Android)

Shadow Hunter: Offline Premium ( $0.99 ) – This is a nail-biting, side-scrolling adventure where you hack and slash your way through waves of opponents, growing more powerful with each moment as your character gains new abilities. (4.7 stars, 60.4k reviews)

) – This is a nail-biting, side-scrolling adventure where you hack and slash your way through waves of opponents, growing more powerful with each moment as your character gains new abilities. Image Cropper ( $0.99 ) – Here is one handy app that allows you to crop your photos and screenshots right down to where you want it before sending it to others. This is definitely a useful app to have if you’re constantly dealing with images and photos. (4.0 stars, 129 reviews)

) – Here is one handy app that allows you to crop your photos and screenshots right down to where you want it before sending it to others. This is definitely a useful app to have if you’re constantly dealing with images and photos. Word Mania ( $6.49 ) – Think you have amazing brain power with a strong vocabulary? Here are seven mini word games with more than 10,000 word puzzles to keep you occupied. Each level contains a unique and tricky word puzzle that will surely help jog that grey matter, regardless of the age group. (3.7 stars, 155 reviews)

) – Think you have amazing brain power with a strong vocabulary? Here are seven mini word games with more than 10,000 word puzzles to keep you occupied. Each level contains a unique and tricky word puzzle that will surely help jog that grey matter, regardless of the age group. Evertale ( $0.99 ) – Do you think you have what it takes to capture monsters, train them for battle, and sending them out to fight with others, gaining new experiences and abilities along the way? If so, this is the expansive open-world RPG just for you. Hmmm, I wonder where have I heard of this modus operandi before… (4.6 stars, 556k reviews)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Blaze Video Saver & Splitter ( $0.99 ) – Ever come across a video on Instagram or TikTok that you would like to save for your own reference later? Perhaps it is a recipe or some sort of craft video, but fret not, here’s an app that can do so. ( 4.3 stars, 1.1k reviews )

) – Ever come across a video on Instagram or TikTok that you would like to save for your own reference later? Perhaps it is a recipe or some sort of craft video, but fret not, here’s an app that can do so. ( ) Iced In ( $0.99 ) – You are here to guide a determined explorer across a frozen terrain that is littered with puzzles. It is never so straightforward, with more than 50 puzzles to tickle your brain, I suspect you might find it difficult to remain cool under such extenuating circumstances. ( 4.2 stars, 12 reviews )

) – You are here to guide a determined explorer across a frozen terrain that is littered with puzzles. It is never so straightforward, with more than 50 puzzles to tickle your brain, I suspect you might find it difficult to remain cool under such extenuating circumstances. ( ) Overlap World Clock ( $0.99 ) – Will you be doing a lot of traveling this year? If there is one thing that’s tough to keep track of, it would be time. Imagine you’re on a different continent and still need to keep track of your deadlines, video calls, and even conversations back home, having a world clock would definitely come in handy. ( 4.8 stars, 736 reviews )

) – Will you be doing a lot of traveling this year? If there is one thing that’s tough to keep track of, it would be time. Imagine you’re on a different continent and still need to keep track of your deadlines, video calls, and even conversations back home, having a world clock would definitely come in handy. ( ) ToonPaint ( $1.99 ) – If you do not think you have a single bone in your body that is capable of churning out art, thank the heavens for an app that can do so. Transform your favorite photos and memories into art in the form of cartoon paintings with this app, and feel free to share the results with your family and friends! (3.5 stars, 14 reviews)

Free apps with traps: What you need to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay necessary attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.