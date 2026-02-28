What kind of apps do you have in your smartphone? Do they lean more toward productivity apps or games? It does not matter. We provide two apps that we think are worthy to have on your phone each week, and here they are!

You’d think that just about every single game genre has been explored to date. However, what if there was a change, a pivot? Imagine chess with a twist. There have been variations before, but Shotgun King takes a different route. As for those who love reading, you might want to check out Seriatim Reader that makes reading on a phone far more enjoyable.

Feel free to browse last week’s edition if you’re looking for more ways to level up your smartphone. Otherwise, let’s dive straight into our top picks for the week: one standout game and one essential productivity tool. Both are available on iOS and Android to ensure no one misses out.

Shotgun King

I have always found that the most compelling games are those that take a centuries-old concept and turn it completely on its head with a single, absurd tweak. Shotgun King: The Last Checkmate offers exactly this, boasting tactical depth mixed with a healthy dose of irony. The premise is ridiculous, as the title suggests. I have lost my whole army to another king, and I just have my trusty shotgun to get through the chessboard — with new rules of engagement, of course.

I can choose to move my king like a standard chess piece or fire my weapon at the white pieces closing in on me. The brilliance of this game? Ammo management and the reload mechanic, where I need to think through several steps ahead, since each shot requires me to move to reload or wait for the right opening. A single miscalculation can lead me to being pinned down by a knight or cornered by a queen, making every successful clear feel like a genuine achievement.

I like the rogue-like progression system encountered between floors. After clearing a board, I am presented with a choice of cards that provide a buff for me but also a significant upgrade for the enemy. While I might gain extra firing range or a larger clip, the white king might gain extra health or the ability to spawn more pawns. It is always an exchange for something else.

Overall, I’d say the game leans into a lo-fi, pixelated aesthetic that reminded me of the classic era of PC gaming. It looks crisp on high-resolution mobile displays. The sound design was equally satisfying, with the heavy “thump” of the shotgun providing a visceral contrast to the silent, sliding movement of the traditional chess pieces. There is a bit of a learning curve at first, but the sheer ingenuity of the mechanics makes it hard to put down.

Seriatim Reader

The quest for the perfect mobile reading experience? It continues. I have never really liked reading on my phone, but I guess there are moments when it has come in handy with a tight deadline. Seriatim Reader is impressive, letting me read in a distraction-free environment. I must say this app felt like a quiet sanctuary for the long-form reader. It stripped away the digital noise, letting me concentrate on the words, while taking advantage of essential customization features in an e-reader.

I found it great that the app offered compatibility with many formats, sporting a refined approach to EPUB and PDF management. Navigation felt intuitive and snappy, which is a breath of fresh air compared to some of the bulkier, more established names. I particularly appreciated the granular control over typography and layout, being able to fine-tune line spacing, margins, and font choices to minimize eyestrain.

Practically speaking, the synchronization capabilities are where Seriatim Reader truly shone. It handles large libraries with a level of grace that prevents the app from feeling sluggish. Whether one is a professional or an avid bibliophile, this professional-grade tool feels premium without the unnecessary bloatware that is usually the bane of this category.

Ultimately, I feel Seriatim Reader is worth having because it doesn’t try to be a social network or a storefront. Rather, it is a dedicated tool for reading. The interface is clean, the performance is robust, and the focus remains squarely on the text. Since I value my reading time and have my attention span respected, it is worth checking this app out on any smartphone.