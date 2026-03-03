Can $129 really buy a Sony-level experience? Anker’s new Soundcore Space 2 just debuted at MWC 2026 with a staggering 70-hour battery and pro-grade, four-stage ANC. See why these budget-friendly cans are putting Apple on notice.

Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth headphones have long been the go-to affordable alternative to pricier audio wearables from premium brands like Sony and Apple. Now, Anker is refreshing its popular mid-range lineup with the new Space 2, featuring enhanced ANC, improved sound, and longer battery life.

The Soundcore Space 2 were made official at MWC 2026, alongside a new suite of Anker accessories and Eufy smart home products.

Better Low-Frequency Noise Suppression

The Soundcore Space 2 serve as the successor to the Space One, sitting just below the premium Soundcore Space One Pro we reviewed. While they are slightly more expensive than the previous generation, they now share several high-end features with the Pro model. This includes a more powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) system that utilizes a four-stage process to block low-frequency sounds, ranging from city traffic to airplane engine hum.

Furthermore, the Soundcore Space 2 gain AI capabilities for managing noise reduction during both music playback and voice calls. Beyond the standard transparency mode, Anker has also added one-tap support for white noise listening.

Anker’s Soundcore Space 2 headphones are available in three colorways. Image source: Anker

The audio hardware has received thoughtful upgrades as well. The Space 2 utilize 40 mm drivers featuring dual-layer diaphragms. According to Anker, this architecture results in higher clarity, deeper bass, and significantly less distortion in the higher frequencies and vocals. Both high-res audio and the LDAC codec are supported by the new audio cans.

Over Two Days of Listening Time

While the first-generation Soundcore Space already boasted impressive longevity, the Space 2 push those boundaries further. The new headphones are rated for up to 70 hours of playtime with ANC disabled. Even with ANC turned on, they offer 50 hours of battery life, a figure that remains highly competitive in the over-ear market.

Regarding design, the Space 2 retain a familiar folding form factor, but with a noticeable tweak to the yoke. The ear cups are now integrated into the headband structure rather than using the traditional Y-shaped fork. Anker claims this “yoke-less” design offers a more ergonomic and comfortable fit, complemented by plush memory foam ear pads and a thickened headband. Physical buttons remain for tactile playback control and quick-toggling between listening modes.

The Soundcore Space 2 will be available in three colorways: Linen White, Jet Black, and Seafoam Green.

Premium Features at Half the Cost

Anker will release the Soundcore Space 2 in the USA, UK, and Europe starting April 21 through their official webstore and Amazon. Priced at $130 (£130 / €130), the cost remains the biggest competitive advantage against flagship offerings from Sony and Apple.

Does the steep price of Sony’s WH-1000XM series or the AirPods Max put you off? What are your thoughts on the Soundcore Space 2 at this price point? Let us know in the comments.