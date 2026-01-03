– Running out of space because of WhatsApp? Meta is experimenting with new storage management features that allow users to delete specific media types while preserving conversations, a welcome fix for devices with smaller capacities.

Heavy users of WhatsApp might find that the app can consume a large amount of their device memory. While there is an option to easily clear storage consumed by the messaging app, the process is not streamlined, as it also affects conversations. Meta is working to add granular controls for managing storage on the app, and this would solve the major friction experienced by users.

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, version 25.37.10.72, Meta has introduced new clear chat features for individual and group chats. This expands the controls on which type of content can be removed without deleting the conversations.

Keep Important Files And Delete Bulky Ones

This is through a new Clear Media option. Tapping on it opens a list of categories, including Documents, Photos, Videos, Stickers, and Audio files. From there, you can individually select which media types to put in the trash. For instance, you can choose to keep only documents while removing the rest, such as photos and videos.

Users can select which type of files or media to remove without clearing the chats or conversations. Image source: WABetaInfo

There is also an option to clear starred media, which is not selected by default. A one-tap option is available to delete all media except for starred items, which is located in the parent menu. Continuing the clearing of data presents a confirmation that you need to accept, which adds a safeguard against accidental presses.

The feature is a big memory saver for many users with limited storage devices, such as those with 64GB or 128GB or less. This is especially helpful given that photos and videos usually take up the most storage, while the chats themselves consume the least.

Right now, it appears this will arrive first on iOS devices once the testing is finished. There is a high chance that it will be rolled out to Android users and even the web browser version next.

In addition to this, Meta also tested new unpairing instructions for iOS users who have set up their account on an Apple Watch. The feature is also in beta, and there is no definite timeline for when it will be available to the public.

Is your device always low on storage? What are your thoughts on the new storage management feature for WhatsApp? We are interested in hearing your answers in the comments.