Birmingham 1940 is on fire, and Tommy Shelby has to step out of the shadows: “The Immortal Man” movie event is coming soon! Find out everything about the Netflix release, the star cast around Cillian Murphy and why the legacy of the cult series is facing its final demise.

The legion of “Peaky Blinders” fans has endured a long wait all these years! After four years, Tommy Shelby returns to Birmingham and even makes it to the big screen. The strategic shift from the classic series format to the feature-length movie marks a decisive turning point for the franchise. Industry analysts indicated “The Immortal Man” is far more than a mere sequel. It’s a deliberate “gear shift” to elevate the whole act to a cinematic level. This will provide the audience with a more immersive experience than the linear TV format ever could.

As a reminder, after season six’s finale, Thomas Shelby retired to a self-imposed exile. According to Netflix, we meet him at the beginning of the film in a desolate state — Tommy appears broken, existing in a world between life and death. In such a personal purgatory, he distances himself from his family and reality. However, the self-imposed isolation ends abruptly when the turmoil of the Second World War reaches Birmingham. For the first time, a longer, impressive trailer has been released that really whets the appetite for the movie. Watch for yourself:

What’s It All About? The Birmingham Battlefield

The year is 1940, and while the city trembles under Nazi bombardment, the underworld is undergoing massive change due to internal decay. Tommy Shelby is forced to return as his illegitimate son Duke (played by Barry Keoghan) leads the Peaky Blinders with an archaic brutality reminiscent of the founding days of 1919. The real danger, however, is ideological: Duke becomes the pawn in a Nazi plot and flirts with treason.

This shift from the 1920s to the era of global conflict fundamentally transforms the Shelby legacy, with the next generation, under Duke Shelby in particular, having to ensure the empire’s continued existence. Director Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) and writer Steven Knight (Spencer, Eastern Promises) rely on a strong cast consisting of, among others, Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby), Barry Keoghan (Duke Shelby), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), and Stephen Graham (Adolescence).

A powerful soundtrack is also rolling in for the movie’s release on March 6. The score by Antony Genn and Martin Slattery features familiar and new contributions, including illustrious names such as Nick Cave and “Fontaines D.C.” singer Grian Chatten.

Note the dates for the “Peaky-verse”: The Immortal Man opens in selected cinemas on March 6, 2026, and will be available worldwide on Netflix from March 20, 2026. The plot forces Tommy to make a final decision between family loyalty and the nation’s survival.

The End of Peaky Blinders?

Will Tommy Shelby be able to free his son from the clutches of corruption, or will the Shelby legacy burn to the ground for good? Whatever the outcome of the movie, fans of the series need not be sad. It has long been confirmed that there will be an official spin-off! According to Netflix, two seasons with six episodes each have been confirmed. The sequel series takes place between the original series and the movie, introducing a new generation of the Shelby family to us.

What are you most excited about? The spin-off series or “Immortal Man”?