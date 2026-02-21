Two and a half years ago, a series quietly and secretly made streaming history. It defied prejudices, shattered expectations, and surpassed 100 million views. Now, the next chapter is about to begin and you can set sail on the high seas again.

Two and a half years ago, Netflix placed all its eggs in one basket. A live-action adaptation of a cult manga was supposed to succeed, even though the genre had previously been known to disappoint. What followed was a surprise success that has since become one of the platform’s most popular fantasy series.

Season 1: From Experiment to Audience Favorite

When One Piece launched on Netflix in August 2023, it made a huge splash. The original manga by Eiichiro Oda is one of the best-selling manga series in the world. A live-action adaptation could easily have become a pox on the brand. Instead, Season 1 delivered a surprisingly harmonious mix of adventure, humor, and emotionally interesting characters. The East Blue Saga was not merely retold, but staged with pace, opulent sets, and great attention to detail. The Straw Hat Gang was given room to grow as a team. The dynamics among Ruffy, Nami, and Zorro, in particular, provided many memorable moments.

The numbers speak for themselves. By the end of 2025, the series had amassed over 104 million views. It also performed remarkably well among critics. Season 1 achieved high approval ratings from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What stood out was the faithfulness to the source material, production design, and the courage to retain the eccentric tone of the original. The series also ranked among the higher end of fantasy productions on IMDb. Many users emphasized how the series succeeded in attracting even non-manga fans. It is not free from criticism, of course. The narrative pace and individual effects have come under scrutiny. Overall, however, a positive impression clearly prevails.

Off to the Grand Line For the Straw Hat Gang

Season 2 begins on March 10, 2026, with eight new episodes. This time, we are privy to where legends are born. The Straw Hat Gang leaves the East Blue and sails towards the Grand Line. Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, leads his crew further into unknown waters. Nami, Zorro, Lysop, and Sanji remain by his side.

No doubt the seas get rougher. New islands, more powerful opponents, and, above all, the mysterious Baroque company present the gang with completely different challenges. The new season is expected to adapt the Alabasta saga. Although the main climax of this story is yet to come, epic confrontations are already on the horizon.

One Piece season 2 begins on Netflix on March 10 Image source: KI-generiert

New Faces, Bigger Threats

Chopper’s debut will be particularly exciting. He is joined by characters such as Vivi, Smoker, Nico Robin, and Sir Crocodile. With each new addition, not only does the crew grow, but the story’s political dimension as well. Sir Crocodile promises to be an antagonist who acts more strategically and dangerously than the others before him. The series continues to move away from a classic pirate odyssey towards a more complex power dynamic.

The Adventure Continues

Season 3 is already in production before season 2 kicks off. A summer 2027 release is most likely. Netflix is building on one of its most successful fantasy projects for the long term. If you have only watched season 1 in passing, now is the perfect time to rewatch. Because Grandline won’t wait. It will be anything but calm waters ahead as you’ll discover in season 2 soon.