A rainy New York in the 1930s, dark shadows in Manhattan, and a distinctive voice that no one will soon forget. A familiar hero returns in a new guise and confronts the demons of his past. Get ready for the darkest chapter of the Spider-Verse.

The official “Spider-Noir” series by Prime Video and MGM+ marks a milestone for the Sony-Marvel universe. For Amazon, the project represents a strategic diversification that goes far beyond classic fan service. The fact that Nicolas Cage is taking on the title role is a decision of enormous significance. He already lent his voice to the character in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. His physical presence now brings a good dose of charisma to the live-action format.

The production skilfully bridges the gap between animation and the harsh reality of an aged investigator. One thing is clear: Spider-Noir has nothing to do with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Instead, it is part of the SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe), which includes the Venom films, among others. The first trailer, which is really worth watching, has been released:

Recommended editorial content This external content from YouTube was selected by the nextpit editorial team and complements the article. You can choose whether you want to load this content. Allow external content I agree to external content being loaded. Personal data may be transferred to third-party platforms. Further information can be found in the Privacy Policy .

Nicolas Cage Plays Ben Reilly in New York in the 1930s

The most exciting creative decision is the omission of Peter Parker. Instead, Ben Reilly takes center stage — a choice that is causing a stir among comic fans. Reilly, introduced in 1975 as “Scarlet Spider”, is a clone of Peter Parker. While Parker tends to stand for optimism, a clone like Reilly brings existential melancholy, perfect for the noir theme of the “burnt-out detective” narrative.

Reilly plays the role of a hapless private detective in New York during the Great Depression. Cage is supported by a strong cast: Lamorne Morris (New Girl) plays journalist Robbie Robertson. Li Jun Li appears as femme fatale Felicia ‘Cat’ Hardy, and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) also joins the ensemble. Behind the scenes, Harry Bradbeer and showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot guarantee quality. Their vision honors the spirit of the original and defines the genre in a modern way.

Authentic Noir Feeling or Color? That’s the Million Dollar Question!

Technically, “Spider-Noir” relies on a concept that should make your tech heart beat faster. The series is offered in both “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue” color. This visual duality is not just a gimmick. The black and white format stands for the cinematic purity of the 1930s, while the color version caters to fans of modern comic aesthetics. The trailer is therefore also available in color:

Recommended editorial content This external content from YouTube was selected by the nextpit editorial team and complements the article. You can choose whether you want to load this content. Allow external content I agree to external content being loaded. Personal data may be transferred to third-party platforms. Further information can be found in the Privacy Policy .

The release schedule has already been determined: it kicks off on May 27, 2026. The series will debut on MGM+ in the USA, followed by a worldwide stream on Prime Video just one day later. The fact that “Spider-Noir” was given the green light so quickly compared to other projects underlines the confidence in the brand. Probably also for Nicolas Cage, for whom this is the first permanent series lead role of his career.

I have to admit that I’m actually hyped after this trailer. So I’ll venture and ask:

What do you think of the decision to go with Nicolas Cage? Perhaps even more important: will you choose the black and white version as the “more” authentic experience?