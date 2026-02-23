A hospital series returns and suddenly everything feels like it did back then. Familiar voices, familiar faces and a sound that immediately brings back memories. But nostalgia alone is not enough. The big question is: will the comeback really work?

You might recall a mixture of chaos and emotion, daydreams and tragedy. That’s exactly where the “Scrubs” reboot comes in. After years of radio silence, JD, Turk, and Elliot return. While you might raise a skeptical eyebrow, initial reviews have spoken.

Premiere With a Tailwind

The reboot will premiere on ABC in the USA on February 25, 2026, with Hulu following the next day. The exact release date in Germany remains unknown, but it is expected to be released on Disney+ soon. Nine episodes are planned, with the opening episode released as a double episode. This doesn’t feel like a cautious approach, but rather, a confident new start.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke slip back into their iconic roles. Initial reviews claim JD, Turk, and Elliot look as if they have never stopped running through the corridors. Dr. Kelso and the janitor are missing for now, but could return later. The creators opted for deliberate continuity. That’s why the original theme song is also back. As is the familiar off-screen voice. Anyone who loved the series back then will immediately feel at home.

What Do the Critics Say?

The tune is predominantly positive. TVLine spoke of a reboot with real intent. More important than the nostalgia factor is how the “heart” is also present. The Wrap praised the balance between looking back and keeping it relevant, calling this reboot one of the few that does justice to its source material.

Collider particularly emphasized that the unmistakable style remains intact. Surreal cutaways, musical moments, and JD’s dream sequences are back. At the same time, there is room for emotionally engaging patient stories that are more than just another case number. Variety had a less sanguine outlook, though. They questioned the point of a reboot if it remains so true to the original. For others, however, it is precisely this resemblance that is the biggest plus point.

Season 9 is Being Reclassified

The unpopular ninth season was a sensitive topic among viewers for a long time. Many fans felt it was a foreign object in the ‘body’. There were hardly any familiar faces, featuring new characters without long-time fans, and an echo instead of a finale. Zach Braff is now making it clear that the reboot was meant to be the first season of a new series. In narrative terms, events from season 8 will pick up from here. Images of the future in that finale were JD’s hopes. Now we get to see what really happened. Season 9 is not ignored totally, but clearly pushed into the background. The reboot focuses on what made “Scrubs” alluring. Humor with pain. Silliness with seriousness. A hospital that is more than just a backdrop.

Nostalgia or a New Beginning?

The bottom line? A clear picture. The reboot doesn’t try to reinvent everything. It polishes the familiar, adds modern touches, and relies on the chemistry of its characters. For you, this means a reunion with old friends who are a few years older but still have the same rhythm in their blood. Whether this will be enough to impress you in the long term remains to be seen. However, the start sounds like a successful comeback. If you’ve been wondering whether magic can be rekindled after 17 years, you’ll soon get the answer. And it sounds surprisingly promising so far.