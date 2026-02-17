The ranch is no longer the center of power, but the story continues. Old scars, new fronts, and a familiar face that’s suddenly on the different side of the law. That’s what’s at the center of this new spin-off of the Western hit.

Over a year has passed since Yellowstone ended. Anyone who thought that the world of the Duttons had come to an end has not reckoned with Taylor Sheridan. The next chapter is waiting in the wings, shifting the focus from everyday life on a ranch to a new frontier.

Kayce Dutton is At the Center of a New Era

The first major sequel is entitled Marshals: A Yellowstone Story. The focus is once again on Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes. After a tragic event, John’s youngest son decides to take a radical step.

Instead of staying on the ranch, he joins the US Marshals. In Montana, he and a team from the Department of Justice want to take action against drug trafficking and criminal gangs. Everything from a lasso to a rifle will be used. The modern western remains action-packed, but shifts more towards a law enforcement drama.

Familiar Faces and New Dynamics

In addition to Kayce, several familiar characters will return. Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton are back. At the same time, new actors such as Arielle Kebbel, Logan Marshall-Green, and other stars have joined the ensemble. This makes for fresh angles and new conflicts.

The series kicks off in the USA on March 1, 2026, but you won’t have to wait much longer here elsewhere in the world. Marshals will be released on March 2, 2026, in Germany, with two episodes on Paramount+. This will be followed by a new episode every week. This officially marks the start of the next phase of the Western universe. And it doesn’t stop here.

The Yellowstone Universe Continues to Expand

Just a few days later, on March 14, 2026, another series that falls under the purview of the same universe will be launched. The Madison will run simultaneously and expand the world that began with Dutton Ranch. This will be followed later in the year by Dutton Ranch, which focuses on Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly.

This Western universe is not only bidding goodbye to the past, but is also gearing up for the future. With Marshals, the focus shifts, but remains emotionally deeply rooted within the Dutton family. If you thought it was over after the finale, the next big stage is just beginning.