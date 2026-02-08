It has streamed itself. Anyone who currently subscribes to Netflix may be left out in the cold from the beginning of March. The streaming service has now announced the end of its app. However, not all users will be affected.

Imagine you have a Netflix subscription and turn on the TV to watch the next episode of a series. And then comes the big surprise: the Netflix app has disappeared. This may sound strange, but for some users of the streaming service, this will become a reality at the beginning of March. Netflix has announced that it will be discontinuing its app “due to technical limitations”. However, only users of certain devices will be affected.

This is why Netflix is no longer running

It was once the “largest TV-connected Netflix device”. No other device has streamed Netflix longer. But now the streaming service is pulling the plug. “Unfortunately, Netflix will no longer be available on this device after March 2, 2026,” reads the message. This refers to the Sony PlayStation 3. On a special page, Netflix shows a list of the devices that are still supported.

The streaming service from the USA does not provide an exact reason. But one thing is clear: the PS3 is a 19-year-old system. It has long since been replaced by the PS4 and even the PS5. This means that there are probably only a few users who still stream Netflix via the PlayStation 3. And for the provider, maintaining an outdated platform primarily means cost-intensive resources. And time that would be better invested in picture quality, stability and new functions, which have clear limits with old hardware. Netflix is therefore focusing more on devices that support modern technical standards.

What those affected can do now

If you own a PS3 and want to continue streaming films and series via Netflix, you either have to buy a newer console or switch. For example, the streaming service can also be used on most new TV sets. If you neither own a PlayStation 5 nor want to buy a new TV set, the Fire TV Stick, for example, is also a cheap solution for just under 45 euros. The stick can be connected to the TV set via HDMI and also turns older models that are not “smart” into a streaming-capable TV.