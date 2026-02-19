Meta is notifying its Messenger web users that the website will soon be gone for good. Users have less than 60 days before the shutdown takes effect. This move follows the recent discontinuation of the desktop app. Learn how to continue accessing your chats after this date.

Meta’s Messenger remains one of the largest messaging platforms. While it is directly integrated with Facebook, this has created friction for many users who were forced to maintain a Facebook account, especially when using Messenger on desktop.

The workaround was largely through the standalone desktop app, but Meta discontinued that service last year. This left the website as the only option—until now. The social media giant has announced plans to shut it down as well.

Desktop Messenger Users Forced to Facebook’s Website

According to Meta’s updated support page, first reported on Reddit, the company will drop support for messenger.com by April 2026. After this date, users will no longer be able to access the website.

“Starting April 2026, messenger.com will no longer be available for messaging. The Messenger desktop app is also no longer available,” the support page states. Meta confirmed that once support ends, users will be automatically redirected to facebook.com/messages.

Continue Using Messenger Without Facebook

Despite the drastic change, Meta clarified that access is not being entirely removed for those without Facebook accounts. Users who do not have a Facebook profile can still chat via the Facebook web interface or the mobile Messenger app.

Additionally, Meta allows users to save and migrate their conversations, including those from Facebook Marketplace, to the new channels by setting up a PIN.

Meta has been consolidating its messaging services into Facebook since 2023. A major step came in December 2025, when the desktop app was dropped, though the company provided a grace period before fully discontinuing it

However, it remains unclear whether Meta will continue allowing Messenger access without requiring a Facebook account in the long term.

Where do you use Messenger most often? On your smartphone, laptop, or desktop? Share your thoughts in the comments.