The rumor mill at Nevermore Academy is boiling hotter than any witch’s cauldron. For the third season of “Wednesday”, Tim Burton has an ace up his sleeve that will make the hearts of all goth fans beat faster. Get ready for a nostalgic reunion.

“Wednesday” has long since evolved from a simple series to a global pop culture phenomenon that shaped an entire generation. Since its 2022 debut, the story about the headstrong Addams daughter has repeatedly topped the Netflix charts for weeks on end, breaking all records for English-language productions. While the second season in August 2025 impressively cemented this success, we now eagerly await the sequel, announced in February 2026 and featuring a sensational cast update. As Netflix reported, the dark world of Nevermore will be expanded once again. You can see what this means in this first trailer, which reveals the cast:

Tim Burton Makes a Return

Yes, that’s right: Netflix has officially confirmed that Winona Ryder is joining the cast for the third season. The iconic actress you know from Burton milestones such as “Edward Scissorhands” or as Joyce Byers from “Stranger Things” will, according to recent reports, play a character called Tabitha. The meta-level is particularly appealing to fans: after Ryder and Jenna Ortega shone as mother and daughter in Burton’s last hit movie “Beetlejuice”, we can now look forward to seeing how their chemistry unfolds in the new mystery.

Ryder is not the only highlight of the cast list, however. Alongside Eva Green, who has been cast as Morticia’s mysterious sister Ophelia, a true legend returns to the Burton-verse in the form of Chris Sarandon. For the nerds among you, he is unforgettable as the distinctive speaking voice of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” — a stroke of casting genius that perfectly underlines the atmospheric depth of the series.

Who is Tabitha?

For showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, Ryder’s involvement is the logical consequence of a series that celebrates “others”. They describe Winona Ryder as the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) among the outsider roles, whose legendary partnership with Burton has defined modern fantasy cinema. The director himself did not spare his emotions either, emphasizing in a statement that Winona is a “dear friend” who simply “perfectly fits into this world”. This strategic expansion combines the nostalgic power of old cult classics with the energy of the new generation of actors.

An official release date for the new episodes has yet to be announced, and we still don’t know who this mysterious Tabitha is. What do we know? Winona is involved, and production of the third season has begun. So there’s a good chance that we won’t have to wait another three years for a new season this time!

What do you think: Do you think Winona Ryder’s character, Tabitha, will be more of an ally or a threat to Wednesday?