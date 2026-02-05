Microsoft’s next generation Xbox hybrid could arrive sooner than expected, blending PC and console power with AMD chipsets. If it launches before the PlayStation 6, will Sony be forced to play catch‑up?

Xbox is currently in a transitional phase. Microsoft is pushing harder to redefine the brand, moving from a console to a broader cloud gaming and hybrid platform. This vision is expected to take shape with the next‑generation Xbox, and now we have a new hint about when it could arrive.

Last year, Microsoft initiated a multi-year partnership with AMD. The chipmaker is responsible for developing the console’s custom silicon, including the CPU and GPU. While specific consumer availability remains speculative, AMD CEO Lisa Su recently hinted that the hardware could be ready by 2027.

Chipset for Xbox Hybrid is Ready

During AMD’s latest earnings call, Su shared that development of the next Xbox chipset is progressing well and is on track to support a launch in 2027. This suggests that AMD’s engineering phase is nearing completion, and the custom-designed silicon could soon be ready for integration into the next-generation Xbox hardware.

Recommended editorial content This external content from YouTube was selected by the nextpit editorial team and complements the article. You can choose whether you want to load this content. Allow external content I agree to external content being loaded. Personal data may be transferred to third-party platforms. Further information can be found in the Privacy Policy .

Ultimately, the decision rests with Microsoft on whether to launch the next generation in 2027. However, doing so could provide a significant competitive edge, allowing the brand to position itself ahead of Sony’s PlayStation 6, which is rumored to face delays.

Why Microsoft May Pursue an Early Launch

An early release window could allow Xbox to capture a larger market share rather than competing directly with Sony’s next console. This strategy is particularly relevant given that current Xbox hardware sales have been in decline.

Furthermore, an early launch would grant Microsoft more breathing room, not only from Sony but also from emerging competitors, such as Valve’s anticipated Steam Machine. This head start would also allow gamers to experience firsthand how Microsoft’s emphasis on cloud gaming and hybrid console/PC gaming architecture will perform in practice.

According to Xbox President Sarah Bond, the next generation console is intended to offer a unique selling point: “I can tell you that the next gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience.”

Nevertheless, these plans are not yet set in stone. We may still see further delays due to ongoing global memory shortages impacting the electronics industry. Many manufacturers may prefer to wait for supply chains to stabilize and prices to normalize, a process analysts expect to take one to two years.

What are your plans? Would you consider purchasing an Xbox hybrid if it launches next year? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments.