WhatsApp is undergoing a massive social makeover. A new beta update reveals that Meta is moving status updates or stories directly into your chat list, a controversial move that may prove to be a strategic play for future ads placement.

WhatsApp status updates, or stories, have existed for years, providing a social experience within the messaging app. Meta has recently been discovered to be experimenting with giving this feature a significant glow-up and functional upgrade.

WhatsApp is Getting More Social

According to findings from WABetaInfo, which spotted the change in the beta Android version 2.26.6.9, Meta is testing the integration of status updates directly into the status bar within the chats tab. These updates from contacts are displayed as bubbles below the selfie camera.

This makes them prominently visible, especially since the chats tab is where most users spend their time. The style is similar to the floating alerts seen when receiving a new message. However, the appearance might differ depending on the ecosystem, as the iPhone version might utilize the Dynamic Island for these notifications.

Meta will show WhatsApp’s social-style Status updates in the Chats tab.

In addition to making statuses easier to discover, this layout allows for quicker access with fewer taps. It is more convenient than the current method of navigating to the Updates tab or tapping an individual contact profile.

This change aligns with other Meta tests that allow status updates to be customizable. New options may soon let users prioritize updates from only their closest or top contacts.

It is evident that the social media giant is giving WhatsApp a social makeover to match the style of Messenger and Facebook. However, we expect the company will not force these features on all users, as it could still offer options to enable or disable them.

At the same time, beyond social connectivity, Meta might also utilize this section to display advertisements. This location is prime digital real estate with high audience traffic. Currently, Meta places ads within channels and status updates, in addition to click-to-WhatsApp ads originating from Facebook and Instagram.

Would you like to see more social features on WhatsApp? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.