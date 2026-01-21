Tired of switching to your phone for group meetings? WhatsApp Web is getting a massive upgrade that brings high-quality tools to any browser. Discover how Meta plans to make your desktop experience much more productive.

While Meta has introduced sizeable and impactful features to WhatsApp in recent years, most of these haven’t made their way to the web version of the messaging app. This leaves users with fewer tools at their disposal. That could change soon, however, as the company continues to expand popular mobile features. The latest addition could prove especially useful for PC users, potentially reshaping how they use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has featured group video and voice calls for years, but these were previously restricted to the mobile app or the dedicated desktop application. This left WhatsApp Web users unattended, requiring them to switch to their phones or install the standalone app to join a group meeting. It has been a major point of friction in terms of productivity for those who spend most of their time working on a computer.

The platform added basic calling features to the web client last year, but these were limited to a single recipient and lacked support for larger groups. The upcoming update appears ready to finally address that limitation.

WhatsApp Group Calls on Any PC

According to the latest findings from WABetaInfo, Meta is currently working on adding full video and voice call support to group chats on WhatsApp Web. This aligns with Meta’s broader goal of bringing high-quality communication tools to a wider audience across all devices.

If rolled out publicly, users will be able to host larger video conferences or voice calls directly from the web client. This would be a major win for those who primarily use WhatsApp on their PC. While Meta hasn’t confirmed the maximum number of participants yet, the desktop app currently supports up to 32 users.

The voice and video calls for groups on WhatsApp Web will also support call link sharing and scheduling management. Image source: WABetaInfo

Furthermore, this update allows users to take advantage of the PC form factor. A larger display offers a much better experience than a mobile screen, especially when users need to manage other browser tabs or check specific programs while on a call. It also offers the convenience of logging in on any PC or Mac to join a group meeting without the need to install a standalone application.

WhatsApp Web to Add Call Scheduling

Beyond just joining calls, Meta is also working on support for sharing call links and scheduling group calls directly from the web client. These features are already staples of the mobile experience. Any calls scheduled or links shared should sync seamlessly across all devices where the WhatsApp account is connected.

Meta is still developing these features before they are released to beta testers. It is likely that it will take a few more months before they are made available to the general public.

What other functions from the WhatsApp mobile app would you like to see on your computer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.