A new function in WhatsApp could soon help you schedule chats. Missed messages for birthdays or other important dates will be eventually a thing of the past. You will also no longer need to make detours via other apps.

Business customers who use the popular messenger for marketing have been able to schedule their messages in advance for some time now. Even Apple’s Messages app or Google’s Messages app on Android has offered this option for a long time. WhatsApp users have been left behind to date. However, as WABetaInfo reported this could change soon.

WhatsApp is Developing Scheduled Messages

Typically, WhatsApp is equipped with almost every feature that users of an instant messenger could wish for. When it comes to scheduling messages, however, Meta still has some catching up to do. If you want to schedule a message to be sent later, you have to resort to solutions such as Apple’s “Shortcuts” app. This eventually becomes too complicated for many users.

WhatsApp’s developer has recognized this shortcoming and is working on an integrated solution, according to WABetaInfo. The feature is still in development and cannot yet be tested. When it is available, you will be able to fully compose a message and add a date and time for sending it.

Scheduled messages will appear in the chat or – as seen here – group details of WhatsApp Image source: WABetaInfo

Once the appropriate time has arrived, WhatsApp will automatically send the message to the selected recipient(s). This allows you to schedule birthday greetings, for instance, and the app will take care of the rest. Of course, you can also delete such chats before they have been sent. The recipient will not receive any notification then.

According to the report, the function will be available in individual chats and group messages. Hence, if you are planning an event or other meeting for a fixed date with your friends or colleagues in a group, you can schedule a message with additional details in advance. However, channels are not yet available.

Details Remain Unknown

The exact process for scheduling messages in WhatsApp is still unknown. The pre-installed instant messaging apps from Apple and Google differ in their handling. On the iPhone, tap the plus symbol before sending and select “Send later”. You can then select the date and time. Android users can press and hold the “Send” icon for a long time to receive suggestions or select an appointment. It is possible that Meta will resort to similar procedures.

It currently remains unknown when exactly scheduled messaging will be part of the official WhatsApp version.