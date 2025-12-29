Every year, around 14 million international tourists visit the United State’s many national parks. But very soon, you may think twice about going, as a new fee affects international visitors, and may make a national park visit too expensive for some.

Many tourists are drawn to the United States by the country’s many national parks. From the crystal clear water of Glacier National Park’s mountain lakes to the breathtaking depth of the Grand Canyon, its geographic diversity is simply stunning. And for Americans, a visit to these beautiful areas is reasonably affordable. At just $80 for an Annual Pass, it’s a great option for many. And until now, international tourists have been able to benefit from these affordable prices as well. But that is about to change in 2026.

New in 2026: The Nonresident Fee

If you’re not a resident or citizen of the United States, you will soon have to fork over $100 if you’re planning to visit some of the country’s most beautiful national parks. This fee is added to any other fees the national park may require. If you’re planning to visit Zion, for example, you need to pay for a Standard Entrance Pass, which costs $20-$35. Now, the $100 nonresident fee is added on top, bringing the total to about $135 if you’re entering in a car.

Luckily, not every park is subject to this new fee. Below, you will find a list of the 11 national parks to which the fee applies:

Acadia National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Everglades National Park

Glacier National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Teton National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Sequoia & Kings National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Yosemite National Park

Zion National Park

While there are 63 official national parks in the US, the above list includes the most popular tourist destinations. Chances are that if you’re planning a US road trip with stops at the most scenic locations, you’ll have to pay the fee at least once.

If you’re planning on visiting two or more national parks, you may want to consider buying a new America the Beautiful Non-Resident Annual Pass. The pass will cost $250 and provides entrance to all National Parks without additional fees.

Why Do I Have to Pay?

Just like the standard entrance fees, the $100 nonresident fee is used to maintain and improve the national park where it is collected. To keep prices affordable and contributions fair, prices are increasing for non-Americans. American residents contribute to park maintenance through their taxes in addition to paying for passes and other entrance fees. Since international tourists don’t pay taxes in the US, they are now required to contribute more through this additional fee.

Do you think this new nonresident fee is fair? Or do you think it’s justified through its goal of nature conservation and upkeep? Let me know in the comments below!