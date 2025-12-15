Signify is releasing an update for all Hue users at the end of the year that is causing a stir in the community. The new features seem like one of those rare steps where you realize the developers have really listened to the users.

With the app version 5.57 update, Signify once again released an amazing bunch of improvements as the year comes to a close. In fact, it could be the most important update of the year, especially for power users. We summarized what the new features are and what will change for all Philips Hue users.

More Control and a Superior Overview

Some users have so many Philips Hue devices that they no longer even know exactly how many they have. As a result, some have resorted to setting up a multi-bridge system. The latest app update adds a practical feature that allows users to view at a glance just how many devices are currently in use. Under “Devices” in the settings, you will find information on how many lights, switches, sensors, and other components are in action.

The latest Hue update brings about plenty of benefits. Image source: nextpit / Thomas Kern

You know what’s even better? In the overview, you can also sort by device type, i.e., by spotlights, strip lights, or classic lamps. Sensors also show new information. Instead of indicating that a sensor is online, in the future, you will receive information on how you can improve its positioning.

Smarter Protection & More Power User Functions

Another new feature targets users of Hue Secure cameras: the app now recognizes the signal tones of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. As soon as an alarm sounds, you will receive a push notification, and your Hue lamps (all you need to know) will automatically turn on.

For those who operate a Hue system with several Bridges, the Multi-Bridge Migration is probably the most exciting update. You can finally merge bridges more easily and move devices between them.

Finally, something is happening in the Security Center. Insight views and detection options should provide additional insight into camera data and activity patterns in the future, and thus complement your monitoring in a meaningful manner.