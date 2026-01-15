151 billion minutes. A figure that sounds more like a data center than a TV series. But this figure shows just how much viewing habits have changed – and why a well-known long-running series is suddenly leaving all modern streaming hits in its wake.

Streaming series often thrive on the next big thing. A new series, big names, short attention spans. While many hits come and go, there is one candidate in the background that quietly and constantly towers above them all. It is precisely this contrast that makes the current figures so remarkable.

151 Billion Minutes — With No End in Sight

According to Nielsen data, NCIS has been streamed for over 151 billion minutes in the USA alone in the last five years. That’s not a typo, it’s a statement. By comparison, even modern streaming successes such as Stranger Things (45.6 billion minutes) almost seemed like short-form videos. NCIS is enthroned at the top, even ahead of long-running hit series such as Grey’s Anatomy. The figures come from a ScreenRant report and relate exclusively to streaming usage. What counts here is not the one big binge marathon on the release weekend, but constant streaming — day after day, year after year.

Why NCIS, of All Shows, is Beating Everything

The success of NCIS has little to do with algorithms or viral clips. The series has been running since 2003, has over 20 seasons, and spawned countless episodes. And that plays right into its hands. Nielsen counts in favor of formats with many episodes, and NCIS is practically an endless supply cabinet. There is also the classic case-of-the-week principle. You can jump in at any time, watch on the side, or just leave it running. No complex story arcs, no fear of missing something. NCIS is streaming comfort food: familiar, reliable, and always available. The fact that characters like Leroy Jethro Gibbs have become permanent fixtures over the years also creates a sense of loyalty. This series is not sought after — it is simply there.

More Than Just a Series: An Entire Franchise

NCIS is no longer a one-off project. Spin-offs such as NCIS: L.A. and NCIS: Hawaii have expanded the universe and tapped into new target groups. For fans, the franchise feels less like television and more like a familiar series. This reliability is an underestimated factor in the streaming age. While new series often disappear after two seasons, NCIS provides continuity. And that is precisely what drives up the viewing minutes, without any marketing fireworks.

How You Can Enjoy NCIS in Germany

The series also remains present in Germany, if you happen to live in this part of the Old World. The 23rd season began on January 13, 2026, at 8:15 pm on TV. Those who did not want to wait could stream it earlier: The first episode was already available online at Joyn from January 6. NCIS thus impressively demonstrated how streaming success doesn’t always have to be loud. Sometimes, it’s enough to simply be present reliably for years and quietly overtake everyone else without any hype.