Netflix has evolved from offering shows and movies to adding games and interactive features to its app. The next update promises to be even bigger, aiming to compete with the likes of TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Netflix has already introduced vertical video feeds, primarily showcasing clips from TV series and movies on the platform. This format has proven to be an effective way to engage subscribers and promote titles. Now, the streaming giant is revealing plans to expand the app with an improved interface and even more short‑form video content.

The plan was announced during Netflix’s recent earnings call on Tuesday (via Tech Crunch). Co‑CEO Greg Peters revealed that the Netflix mobile app is set for a massive overhaul, featuring a new “better” interface designed to serve audiences more effectively. This follows enhancements to the TV app, which recently introduced a redesigned UI for improved content discovery, support for video podcasts, and a larger library of live events and games.

Netflix Is Taking on TikTok and YouTube

Beyond the new interface, Netflix is doubling down on short‑form video. The company plans to add more vertical feeds, including video podcasts alongside clips from TV shows and movies.

This change is a clear response to the booming short‑video market dominated by TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. With this new content format, Netflix hopes to boost user activity and keep subscribers engaged on the app.

Netflix will add more short video formats this year.

Peters emphasized that the new app and short‑form feeds will allow Netflix to “continue to iterate, test, evolve, and improve” its offerings.

Your Phone as a Game Controller

Netflix also revealed plans to integrate advanced AI for marketing and content recommendations. Other upcoming features include live voting and the ability to use smartphones as controllers when playing games on larger screens like TVs and monitors.

The revamped Netflix app, along with these new functions, is expected to launch sometime in 2026.

Meanwhile, the company has announced plans to begin the process of acquiring Warner Bros. this year, strengthening its cinema and TV library. Combined with the app overhaul, 2026 could be a landmark year for Netflix and its subscribers.

