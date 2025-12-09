An inconspicuous email from Netflix is currently causing a lot of confusion: the streaming service announces a mega takeover – but leaves open what this really means for your subscription, other bidders and the launch of HBO Max in Germany.

The subject of the email from Netflix to its customers leaves no doubt: “Warner Bros. is joining Netflix”. Netflix adds more in the text: Warner Bros. will be acquired, including film and television studios, HBO, and HBO Max. In the same breath, brands such as Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and the DC universe, with Netflix hits such as Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, and Bridgerton, are promised. For customers, this sounds like a done deal and a soon-to-be joint offer. But this is immediately followed by a damper: nothing is changing today, both services will continue to run separately, and the deal is dependent on official approvals and shareholder approval.

Paramount also wants to take over Warner

And this reference is no coincidence. Because there is a competing offer. Paramount has also submitted a bid for Warner. In contrast to the Netflix offer, this bid also explicitly refers to the Discovery part with channels such as CNN. Another explosive aspect: Jared Kushner and investors from Saudi Arabia are among those behind the Paramount bid. This makes it clear that it is not just about streaming rights and series brands, but also about politically sensitive donors. Netflix does not address this bidding race at all in its email.

This is the e-mail in question. Image source: nextpit

What does this all mean for HBO Max in Germany

At the same time, the launch of HBO Max in Germany is under discussion. The service belongs to Warner Bros. Discovery and is planned as a separate service that will exist alongside Netflix. Nevertheless, the Netflix email easily gives the impression that HBO content will simply end up entirely on Netflix. In reality, however, it has not been decided who will ultimately take over Warner, nor how content and brands will be bundled in the long term.

For you, this means that your Netflix subscription will remain as it is for the time being. HBO series will not move to Netflix overnight, nor is it clear whether Netflix or Paramount will ultimately take control of Warner and Discovery. Above all, Netflix’s email sells a grand vision – but only answers the crucial questions for users in small print or not at all. This is not even possible, as the deal is not yet in the bag.