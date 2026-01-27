Right now, it’s time to fill your phone with some amazing apps. Apps that would otherwise cost money can currently be downloaded for free. But only for a short time. If you install these apps now, you can keep them forever without paying.

There is a large selection of apps and games in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Many can be downloaded for free, while others require a one-off payment to use all functions.

What many users may not know is that some premium apps occasionally waive their price tags and are free for a limited time. We’ve scoured both app stores to bring you a selection of outstanding apps you can use right now, all for free.

Free professional apps and games (Android)

Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot ( $3.49 ) – This app allows you to save entire pages or chats as screenshots. It also offers the option of cutting out individual areas and removing the scrollbar. According to the manufacturer, it works with all apps. (4.3 stars, 3,720 ratings)

) – This app allows you to save entire pages or chats as screenshots. It also offers the option of cutting out individual areas and removing the scrollbar. According to the manufacturer, it works with all apps. Circle Dash ( $0.19 ) – The basic principle of this minimalist game is pretty simple. You are a circle and have to jump as far as possible. No problem then? Not quite, because obstacles in the form of orbits keep popping up. (no ratings)

) – The basic principle of this minimalist game is pretty simple. You are a circle and have to jump as far as possible. No problem then? Not quite, because obstacles in the form of orbits keep popping up. Resume Builder – CV Maker ( $5.99 ) – Nowadays, cover letters are often no longer needed. Employers look first and foremost at the CV. And to make sure it looks good, Resume Builder offers many ready-made templates. But you can also do it yourself. (4.3 stars, 3,300 ratings)

) – Nowadays, cover letters are often no longer needed. Employers look first and foremost at the CV. And to make sure it looks good, Resume Builder offers many ready-made templates. But you can also do it yourself. Image to PDF – PNG to PDF ( $3.49 ) – What this app does is quickly described. It converts images (PNG, JPG, WEBP) into PDF format. In addition, size and layouts can be customized, and the app itself is clear and easy to use. (4.7 stars, 1,020 ratings)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Solve 24 – Math Puzzles ( $0.99 ) – This app is ideal for anyone who liked math lessons at school. It offers many math puzzles, some of which are very simple, while others are extremely complicated. But beware: the app also offers the option of in-app purchases. (5.0 stars, 1 reviews)

) – This app is ideal for anyone who liked math lessons at school. It offers many math puzzles, some of which are very simple, while others are extremely complicated. But beware: the app also offers the option of in-app purchases. Dica 99 – Y2K Digital Camera ( $2.99 ) – A camera app that gives your videos the visual charm of old digital cameras. Or to put it another way: the distinctive style of K-Pop music videos. Unfortunately, this app does not come without in-app purchases. (no ratings)

) – A camera app that gives your videos the visual charm of old digital cameras. Or to put it another way: the distinctive style of K-Pop music videos. Unfortunately, this app does not come without in-app purchases. Poster Puzzles – Do you like solving puzzles? If you answer this question in the affirmative, then you will certainly find the following 100+ puzzles, which have to be put together piece by piece to form the big picture, interesting. ( 4.6 stars, 65 ratings )

) Cytus II – I’m a total loser at rhythmic games. My coordination is totally shot, and with the amount of dizzying lights and patterns, I fall by the wayside. But if you think you’ve got what it takes to master this cool title on your phone, give it a go. (4.8 stars, 9.4k ratings)

Free apps with traps: What you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, the developers often do not specify how long these offers are valid. So if you like an app, don’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this also applies to some paid apps. It is particularly important to pay attention to these aspects when playing a game that is intended for children.

App permissions

Many apps collect user data and sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.