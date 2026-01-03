After almost ten years, an era for sci-fi fans is coming to an end. Cult series disappear from Netflix in early 2026 – forcing you to decide between a new subscription or a last-minute marathon. You shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

If you’ve been watching Star Trek on Netflix as a matter of course, you should pause for a moment now. Because the catalog of available shows will be noticeably emptier very soon. The well-known series will disappear – not quietly, but completely. This is due to expiring licenses, which expire after about 10 years. For you, this means: act now or risk losing access.

Why Star Trek Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix has been something of a safe haven for Trekkies since 2016. But this haven is being closed. Rights holder Paramount is consistently moving its content to its own service, Paramount+. This step has long been a reality in the USA, and now Europe is following suit.

This is not an isolated case, but part of a larger trend. Streaming providers are increasingly focusing on exclusivity to make their platforms more attractive. For you, this means that content is no longer available everywhere but instead goes where it is most strategically profitable for the provider.

These Star Trek Series Leave Netflix in January 2026

If you want to watch the classics again, you only have a short time left. Netflix is already marking the titles with “Last Chance” – it couldn’t be clearer. The following series will be removed from Netflix in the first week of January 2026:

Star Trek TOS (3 seasons)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (7 seasons)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (7 seasons)

Star Trek: Voyager (7 seasons)

Star Trek: Enterprise (4 seasons)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (2 seasons)

Your Options: New Subscription or Purchase

If you want to continue streaming Star Trek, there’s hardly any way around Paramount+ in the future. Alternatively, you can buy individual seasons digitally or opt for DVD and Blu-ray. Both work, but feel less convenient than the previous all-in-one subscription. The change shows one thing above all: the time when a single streaming service covered almost everything is long gone. If you want to remain loyal to certain franchises, you have to become more flexible – or watch more selectively.

New Star Trek Shows Are on the Way

However, Paramount+ won’t leave you completely empty-handed. A new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, will start there on January 15, 2026. It focuses on the training of young recruits at Starfleet Academy and is set in the 23rd century. The timing is no coincidence: while Netflix is losing old content, Paramount is continuing to expand its Star Trek universe.

If you want to watch the classic Star Trek series again, now is the right time. Either make the most of the last few days on Netflix, or get ready to switch platforms. One thing is certain: Star Trek is staying – only the location is changing. Future series in the franchise will probably also find their home in Paramount+ rather than on other streaming portals.