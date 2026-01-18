Three episodes, no idle time and a story that escalates faster than you’d ever expect: this series is a brutal Netflix insider tip for anyone who loves thrilling entertainment, unexpected twists, and a gripping premise.

Sometimes you don’t need ten episodes, expansive world-building, or an explanatory “Previously on …” Sometimes all you need is a series that grabs you, won’t let you go, and is over after just one afternoon on the couch. “Two Graves”, a Spanish Netflix mini-series that runs surprisingly under the radar and is perfect for a quick binge in between.

The focus is on Isabel (Kiti Mánver), an elderly woman who, at first glance, seems like the lovable grandmother next door. But this impression can be deceptive! When two teenagers disappear without a trace, Isabel begins to search for answers on her own. After all, one of the girls is her granddaughter, and the police seem resigned. At the same time, Detective Olivia (Álvaro Morte) and policewoman Raquel (Itziar Ituño) investigate the case, which quickly reveals depths far greater than the sober starting point would suggest.

A rendezvous of the “Money Heist” stars

For many, the cast is likely to be an additional attraction: Three stars from “Money Heist” are there. Grandma Isabel only appears there in a supporting role. But we also see Álvaro Morte, who we of course know as “Professor”. Hovik Keuchkerian, who appears as “Bogotá” in Money Heist, is also part of the cast. But please don’t expect any charming heist vibes here! “Two Graves” is much darker and noticeably more uncompromising.

The series consists of just three episodes, each around 45 to 50 minutes long. The pace is fast, the tone rough, the violence explicit in places. Important: this is not a cozy crime thriller for a Sunday evening. The grandma is really only endearing at times, and some scenes linger on for an uncomfortably long time for more delicate minds like mine (okay, that’s a lie). But frankly, that’s also what makes it so appealing.

The ending also has it all, but of course, we won’t spoil any twists for you here. But yes, this is another reason why “Two Graves” stands out from the standard Netflix thriller. If you like short, hard-hitting series with punch and twists, you should definitely give this insider tip a chance.

My well-intentioned advice, by the way: don’t watch the trailer beforehand. In my opinion, it gives away more than it should.