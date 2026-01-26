A dark trailer, familiar faces and a story full of curses, desire, and silence: A new movie is causing heated discussions even before its release – and bringing back memories of really great fantasy moments.

You know the feeling: a trailer comes on, and the atmosphere grabs you immediately. Suddenly, there’s this mixture of curiosity, goosebumps, and a quiet “Wait a minute…”. This is exactly what is happening with a new gothic horror movie that is not only being talked about because of its dark setting, but also because of the actors. It brings a blend of both worlds.

The Return of Two Fantasy Icons

With The Dreadful, director Natasha Kermani unites two actors you recognize from a completely different fantasy cosmos: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington. For many fans, this combination alone is reason enough to take a closer look. They once played characters in Game of Thrones whose relationship is still the subject of speculation today. Fans wanted their favorite characters, Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, to shack up with each other. But this desired pairing never came about in Game of Thrones. Now, they are back on the silver screen, not as part of an epic power play but in the middle of a dark medieval nightmare.

A Curse In the Heart of the Middle Ages

The story is set in 14th-century England. Turner embodies Anne, a young woman trapped in a quiet life between duty, loss, and expectation. When an acquaintance of her missing husband appears — played by Harington — the fragile order is overturned. A curse takes shape simultaneously: a sinister knight who brings disaster to the land.

The film relies less on quick shocks and more on creeping horror, emotional tension, and oppressive images. This is precisely what ensures that the story slowly takes hold. It is like a fog that settles inexorably over a field.

The Witch Ambience Sends its Regards in The Dreadful

Stylistically, much is reminiscent of The Witch. Cool colors, long takes, ominous silence: here, horror is not explained, but felt. For some viewers, this is great cinema. For others, it is simply too slow-paced. This is exactly where the division begins: while some celebrate the atmosphere, others speak of a tough narrative style. The pace of the final film cannot yet be predicted from the single trailer. However, fans of fast-paced action are likely to be less happy with The Dreadful. On the other hand, those who enjoy the slow build-up to a disaster that brings with it many unanswered questions. This could be the ideal horror film for your next movie night.

Hype, Expectations, Unanswered questions

Reactions on social networks are overwhelming. Some are already celebrating the film as “the ending we deserve”, while others are urging caution: trailer hype does not a good script make. Only one thing is certain: The Dreadful managed to arouse emotions long before the credits roll. The US theatrical release is scheduled for February 20, 2026, including a video-on-demand release. It remains to be seen when and where you can watch the film elsewhere. However, it already provides more than enough material for discussion.