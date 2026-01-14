An underrated thriller is back with new episodes. And it’s suddenly generating massive streaming hype. What was long considered a solid insider tip has become a real series hit in a very short space of time.

This sudden success is no coincidence. With its uncompromising pace, dense moments of tension, and a charismatic lead actor, the series hits the spot. At the same time, its comeback is causing heated discussions. While many viewers celebrate the new episodes, others criticize individual twists and turns or character decisions.

Thriller with Idris Elba celebrates comeback

Idris Elba once again shows why he is an integral part of the action league with ease. With “Hijack”, he lands a real hit on Apple TV+, and has rapidly climbed the charts. An exciting story, clear pacing, and Elba’s strong presence ensure you quickly forget how many episodes have already passed.

The focus is once again on an exceptional concept: a negotiator caught in an extreme situation, under enormous time pressure and with constantly changing power dynamics. The plot cleverly alternates between intense action and psychological tension. Every scene drives the story forward; there is hardly any idle time.

This is what the second season of Hijack is about

Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) just doesn’t seem to have any luck with transportation. His flight from Dubai to London was already a nightmare – kidnapping, hostages, pure thrills. And now? Fate strikes again: In Berlin, he boards a subway train and finds himself right in the middle of another kidnapping.

The train is packed with commuters, and a bomb is ticking underneath one of the carriages. The kidnappers set clear conditions, which are not met, and an explosion seems inevitable. While the emergency services on the ground feverishly search for a solution, Sam is caught in the middle. Any wrong move could escalate the drama.

Now it’s all up to him: with experience and a cool head, Sam must defuse the situation and save hundreds of lives. Suspense, thrills, and high-pressure action – the clock is ticking and every second counts. Behind “Hijack” are George Kay, known for “Lupin”, and Jim Field Smith, who has already shown his signature style in “Criminal: UK”.

Between hype and criticism

The series is polarizing precisely because not everything is ironed out. Some celebrate it as a modern thriller highlight, while others see narrative weaknesses. But it is precisely this disagreement that makes it so appealing and ensures that each new episode is the subject of passionate debate. The second season of Hijack starts on January 14 and is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV.