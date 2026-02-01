A sci-fi universe to rival Star Trek makes a comeback! Netflix secures a series colossus with over 200 episodes and opens the door for old and new fans. Get ready, because the adventure is about to begin. Chevron 7 is locked!

In the relentless battle among streaming giants, big, established franchises are the gold standard of the 21st century. Universes like Star Trek and Star Wars dominate the headlines and keep entire generations of viewers hooked with a steady stream of new content. But alongside these titans is an often-underrated yet no less powerful sci-fi franchise: Stargate. While it sometimes lags behind its rivals in public perception, as Filmstarts reports, it is not inferior in scope or fan devotion. And now a central pillar of this cult universe is finally meeting an audience of millions on the biggest streaming service.

For sci-fi fans, this news is a real event, and for Netflix, a strategic stroke of genius. The addition of Stargate SG-1 to its catalog is more than just the licensing of an old series; it’s the activation of a huge, loyal fan base and the chance for a whole new generation to discover one of the most defining serial adventures of the last few decades.

Kicking off in February!

Netflix has officially announced that it will be adding the cult series Stargate – Command SG-1 to its program from 15 February 2026. And not just in parts, but in its full glory: you can expect all 10 seasons with a total of 214 episodes. The series, based on the 1994 film by Roland Emmerich, is a military science fiction series. Its premise is ingeniously simple: an elite unit of the US Air Force uses ancient stargates to travel through wormholes to countless planets in the galaxy, explore alien cultures, and protect Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

From the beginning, the series centered on the iconic SG-1 team, led by Colonel Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), whose dry humor is legendary. Fighting alongside him were the brilliant archaeologist Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks), the ingenious astrophysicist Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), and the taciturn but immensely loyal Jaffa warrior Teal’c (Christopher Judge). In later seasons, the team was strengthened by Colonel Cameron Mitchell (Ben Browder) and the quick-witted thief Vala Mal Doran (Claudia Black). But these 214 adventures are just the beginning of a saga that goes much further.

More than just a series: the Stargate universe

The enduring fascination of Stargate SG-1 is explained by a masterful blend of different elements. The series combines real mythologies of human history with science fiction in a unique way. The mythologies range from the Egyptian gods to the Arthurian legend. Coupled with a perfect blend of action, a spirit of discovery, a dash of horror, and, above all, the unbeatable humor and chemistry of the troupe, the result is a series that is still relevant and captivating today.

Incidentally, the series is not only extensive but also highly acclaimed. The film database IMDb awards a whopping 8.4 out of 10 stars, surpassing even several Star Trek series and films. But SG-1 (which ran between 1997 and 2007) is just the starting point. The franchise also includes the spin-off series Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate Universe, the mini-series Stargate Origins, and the animated series Stargate: Infinity. The whole thing is rounded off by the two films Stargate: The Source of Truth and Stargate: Continuum. Most of this additional content is currently available only on Prime Video or via the paid-for Amazon channel, MGM+.

It goes on …

This brings me to a key thesis about why the Amazon-based series is coming to Netflix. There, the fanbase can be expanded to make it ready to receive new Stargate content. The brand’s future is secure! The rumor mill has been churning ever since Amazon took over the MGM studio and the rights to Stargate in 2022. Official confirmation followed in November 2025: A brand new Stargate series is in development for Prime Video.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as this is explicitly not a reboot. Instead, a new story will be told in the existing Stargate universe, which should appeal to both long-time aficionados and newcomers alike. The showrunner is Martin Gero, a true Stargate veteran who has already co-written SG-1 and Atlantis. However, the new series is not expected to start before 2027. The upcoming marathon on Netflix is, therefore, the perfect preparation and raises the question of what the community expects from the franchise.

Are you ready for the binge marathon, and what are your hopes for the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!