Sometimes all it takes is a single starting shot. A book comes out, hits like a meteor, and before it’s even out globally, the movie rights are gone. This is exactly what happened with Dragon Cursed. Amazon reacted quickly and secured a potential fantasy hit early on.

A bestseller with a rocket launch

The first book in the Dragon Cursed series, written by Elise Kovas, was published on January 6, 2026. Nevertheless, it went straight to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Such success rarely goes unnoticed in the industry. Even before the novel is officially available in all parts of the world, Amazon MGM Studios has secured the rights to a possible adaptation. For you, this means that this fantasy universe is well on its way to becoming much bigger than just a single book.

A world where mistrust decides lives

In terms of content, Dragon Cursed is based on a dark premise. Humanity is on the brink of extinction. Dragons, plagues, and wars have wiped out entire regions. Only one city still holds out: Vingard, the last bastion of civilization. But the greatest danger does not come from outside. The so-called dragon curse transforms people into merciless beasts over time. In order to expose these “sleepers”, society organizes brutal tests. Trust becomes the riskiest currency of all.

Two characters, a tribunal, and lots of secrets

At the center of it all is 18-year-old Isola. She fears that she herself carries the dragon’s curse and will eventually become a danger to everyone. As if that weren’t enough, she is being pursued by Lucan, a boy with a dark past of his own. The two must work together to survive a cruel tribunal that will decide who remains human and who is discarded. Whether they can trust each other is just as unclear as the rules of this system. This is exactly where the story unfolds its appeal: dragons are threatening, but humans are unpredictable.

Amazon focuses on fantasy potential early on

The project is currently still in its infancy. Only two producers have been confirmed so far: Liz Pelletier and fantasy expert Sherryl Clark. Neither the director, cast, nor format has been finalized. The fact that Amazon is still getting involved so early shows its confidence in the original. For you fantasy fans, that’s a good sign. Big worlds take time – and studios that are prepared to build them up in the long term.