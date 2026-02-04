One wrong move, one overlooked clue, and suddenly, a whole case falls apart. This show centers around an unexpected hero with no regard for established rules and conventions. And it works shockingly well.

Imagine you’re mopping floors at night and stumble across a mistake that trained investigators have overlooked. This is exactly where High Potential comes in. The series takes you into everyday police life in Los Angeles, but consistently reverses the perspective.

A main character who doesn’t fit into any box

At the center is Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson. A single mother, cleaner, and highly intelligent. Her IQ is off the scale, and her powers of observation are razor-sharp. What others painstakingly put together, she recognizes in seconds.

When Morgan corrects an investigative error during a night shift, it is clear that there will be consequences. Instead of trouble, she is given an unusual position in the homicide squad. As a civilian consultant, she is supposed to help, and with her associative way of thinking, she really shakes up the established rules.

Crime meets comedy – without the slapstick

High Potential basically follows familiar US crime structures. There are murder cases, interrogations, and investigative routines. But the series thrives on breaking up these patterns time and again. Morgan’s mental leaps feel like shortcuts through a labyrinth while the rest of the team is still studying the map. The humor remains dry and to the point. Instead of overexaggerated jokes, the series relies on situation comedy and friction. Morgan ignores hierarchies, asks uncomfortable questions, and draws conclusions before others have even arrived. This is precisely where the appeal comes from. This is surprisingly well-received, especially among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series secured an impressive 98 percent rating.

Season 2: More depth, less showmanship

If you don’t want to be spoiled about season 2 before you’ve seen season 1, even if it’s only a slight spoiler, you should skip this paragraph. Because in the second season, Morgan is no longer a random experiment. She is part of the team, albeit still controversial. The cases become more complex, morally grayer, and more personal. Not every problem can be solved logically, nor can every truth be clearly stated.

At the same time, Morgan’s past comes more into focus. Old decisions and family rifts catch up with her and influence her work. The series shifts the focus: fewer wow moments due to high potential, but more psychological depth and team dynamics.

Why it’s worth a look

High Potential is based on the successful French series HPI – Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, but has been deliberately pared down for the US version. Instead of eccentricity for eccentricity’s sake, you get a character who is vulnerable, sharp, and uncomfortable at the same time. Two seasons are currently available on Disney+. If you like crime series that take familiar paths and then elegantly depart from them, High Potential is just the right surprise.