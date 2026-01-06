CES 2026 has some exciting innovations in store again. Of course, UGREEN can’t be missing here either. The manufacturer presented several new products at the mega-trade fair, and above all, you should take a closer look at the NAS of the iDX-series. Why? We’ll show you here.

The UGREEN iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro are network storage devices that not only focus on strong performance but also on local AI. This is enabled by an Intel Core processor from the Ultra series, which can clock up to 5.1 GHz. What else awaits you and what the LLM is all about, we’ll look at now.

Ugreen NAS iDX6011 999.00 $ The Ugreen NAS iDX6011 impresses with outstanding performance thanks to 32 or 64 GB LPDDR5x RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, and local AI. You can reserve one of the devices right now. 32 GB for $99964 GB for $1119

UGREEN NAS iDX6011 – The intelligent network storage?

With a NAS (Network Attached Storage), you can store data from your laptop, PC, smartphone, or TV locally and access it from anywhere. All you need for this is access to the network. The devices not only increase the security of your data but also offer unprecedented flexibility. The core features of UGREEN’s iDX6011 series are similar. Both offer 196 TB of storage space, served via six SATA slots and two M.2 NVMe slots. Especially people working with large data volumes, such as video producers, will surely be happy about such a capacity.

The UGREEN NAS 6011 Pro is perfect for content creators who process a large amount of data. Image source: Ugreen

Additionally, UGREEN places a high value on data security in the network storage and relies on numerous encryption protocols – all certified by TÜV Süd. The UGREEN NAS app is also user-friendly and ensures an easy start.

The first difference between the standard and Pro variant is in the available RAM. While the UGREEN NAS iDX6011 is available with 32 or 64 GB LPDDR5 RAM, the Pro version only offers 64 GB. Another difference is in the processors used. The standard variant uses an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, which belongs to the upper mid-range of the Meteor Lake H series. The iDX6011 Pro features an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, which is otherwise only found in high-performance laptops and is based on 16 cores.

What you can expect from the AI

In both cases, however, this is more than sufficient to use the LLM of the systems. This serves, among other things, to provide you with quick answers to your questions without sharing your data with the internet. Additionally, there are two Ethernet ports on the back for a stable connection. And thanks to smart image recognition, you can easily search for images or videos in your data without rummaging through all folders.

Ugreen NAS iDX6011 Pro 1,559.00 $ The Ugreen NAS iDX6011 Pro impresses with outstanding performance thanks to 64 GB LPDDR5x RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and local AI. You can reserve one of the devices right now. Check out the offer

VIP prices for the quick-witted

The UGREEN NAS iDX6011 is especially suitable for content creators or families and normally costs at least $1,699. But you can save big right now, as UGREEN is running a “VIP Sale” for everyone who orders during CES. For that, you just need to navigate to the manufacturer’s shop page and reserve one of the devices for $30. This reduces the prices by up to $1,040, and they look like this:

Especially for large productions or studios, purchasing the Pro variant is particularly worthwhile now. The official launch date is still pending, but the Kickstarter campaign for the NAS iDX6011 series begins in March 2026.

What do you think of the new UGREEN network storage? Are the NAS systems interesting for you? Let us know!