Have you ever thought of adding a four-legged companion to your household? If so, you may have encountered some of the many hurdles that go hand-in-hand with owning a pet. But what if there was a dog that didn’t need your full commitment all the time?

I’m currently at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, and I stumbled upon a product that I just have to talk about. And that’s Jennie, an adorable little robot puppy. And while you may know those robo-dogs from back in the day, she’s nothing like them. Because Jennie isn’t just programmed to perform a predefined set of actions at set times. She actually responds to you and interacts with her environment in unique ways.

She’s More Than Just A Toy

I had a chance to chat with Jennie’s creator, Tom from Tombot. And as it turns out, this dog was never meant to be just a cuddly toy. In fact, it serves a heartwarming purpose. When Tom’s mom fell ill with dementia, she had to give up her beloved pet due to being unable to care for it properly. So Tom had to come up with an alternative, and that’s how this robot dog came to be.

Research has shown that interactions with familiar objects, especially pets, have a positive effect on people with dementia. But real pets are often not an option. So a robot dog like Jennie can provide relief and offer valuable companionship without posing any risks to either animal or caretaker.

That’s also why Jennie doesn’t walk; she’s intended to be a lap dog to be held. On the ground, a robot dog could quickly become a tripping hazard. Right now, Tombot is working to get its robot approved as a medical device. That would make it the first robotic dog to officially be recognized as such.

What Can Jennie Do?

Right now, you may be wondering what Jennie can actually do besides looking cute. According to Tom, Jennie is able to recognize when she is being petted or picked up, preventing her from squirming and potentially being dropped. She can also respond to some basic commands like “speak”.

I was able to hold Jennie while at CES, and while she, of course, doesn’t feel like a real dog, she sure is the next best thing available right now. She responds surprisingly well to being petted in different places, and it’s just plain fun to interact with her.

As his creation gained more visibility, Tom learned that Jennie was of interest not only to those suffering from dementia and their caretakers. Instead, a robot dog can have many uses for many people. Among those are individuals with autism and other neurodivergencies, as well as those who simply can’t afford or care for a real dog. Jennie could also provide gentle companionship to those who feel lonely in an increasingly digital world.

What do you think? Would you be interested in adopting a robot puppy, or are you sticking to the real thing? Let me know in the comments below!