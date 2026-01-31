Imagine paying for Amazon Prime only to be charged another monthly fee by your landlord just to receive your packages. Third party lockers are the newest convenience fee hitting renters, and it is causing a massive uproar in the U.S.

Amazon Lockers and Hub Lockers have become widely available in recent years, largely in response to the rise of “porch pirates” stealing packages and the growing congestion in apartment mailrooms. These lockers are digitized and integrated with the Amazon app, offering tenants a streamlined way to collect deliveries.

Many corporate landlords have adopted Amazon lockers, often partnering with third‑party providers to offer delivery options for tenants. While the service sounds genuinely useful, not all residents are happy, especially when third‑party lockers require tenants to pay fees.

In some cases, packages are even held hostage until tenants subscribe or pay, a stark contrast to Amazon’s own Hub Lockers, which are usually free.

Packages Held Hostage by Third-Party Fees

A Reddit user named Awesomeryang recently aired these same frustrations. In a post, the account shared an incident regarding a package delivered to a third-party locker called Parcel Pending in his apartment complex.

Upon attempting to retrieve the item, the user discovered that he was required to register for an account, which cost a one-time fee of $20. It wasn’t specified if the fee was in addition to any monthly payments the provider or landlord might require.

Instead of paying the fee, the user reported the incident to Amazon, stating that his package was being held. According to his response to another user, Amazon subsequently refunded the order.

It appears many people relate to this issue. Another user shared how his previous apartment charged $60 every month for a similar locker service until he moved.

Depending on the apartment complex or the third-party provider, residents may also be required to pay a fee for every individual package. One account stated this costs $2 per delivery at their location, while some reports indicate charges of up to $6, especially in dense urban areas.

Renters Argue for Better Amenities

Some users suggest filing a complaint with building management to resolve these issues or even requesting a coupon to cover the sign-up fee. Additionally, one comment suggested that tenants should argue that this service should be considered a standard building amenity included in their monthly rent.

Others argued that the service should be optional rather than forced upon every tenant. They also suggest setting delivery instructions to drop the items at the resident’s doorstep. However, according to the original poster, couriers often make mistakes even when specifically instructed.

The Bigger Question: Rising Cost of Convenience

This issue reflects a broader conflict: are third‑party lockers a genuine amenity or simply another way for landlords and providers to monetize package delivery?

Currently, there appears to be a conflict between how landlords treat third-party lockers as a building amenity and how tenants view them as a delivery option. This is something prospective tenants should carefully check when leasing a new flat.

There are still alternatives for those who wish to avoid these fees, such as setting up deliveries to nearby official Amazon lockers, though this may require an Amazon Prime subscription. These official locations also offer the advantage of being situated in universities and establishments like post offices.

What are your thoughts on paying third-party lockers to handle your packages? Would you mind paying monthly for added security and convenience? We want to hear your opinion in the comments below.