Hot topics

Xiaomi or Samsung? Phones, Ecosystems and Updates Compared

28 min read 28 min No comments 0
Xiaomi vs Samsung 2024
© nextpit
Benjamin Lucks
Benjamin Lucks Product Reviewer

Xiaomi or Samsung? If you're looking for an Android smartphone in 2024, you can't escape this question. To help you decide between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, or between the Galaxy A55 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, we've compared the smartphone ranges of Xiaomi and Samsung.

At the top of the ranking of the biggest Android smartphone manufacturers are Xiaomi and Samsung. While Samsung has been leading the way for over ten years with its Galaxy smartphones, Xiaomi remains a relatively young company. Despite this, the Chinese electronics giant has managed to carve out a huge market share in Europe in recent years.

Both manufacturers use Android and cover a wide price range. That's why we're dividing this article into three price categories: high-end smartphones, mid-range smartphones, entry-level models and foldable smartphones. Also, we're going to tell you about the two respective ecosystems as well as Samsung and Xiaomi's overlays.

Xiaomi vs. Samsung: Smartphone Catalogs Compared

Flagship

Let's begin with a bang by looking at the models that determine the image of the brands in 2024: the flagships. Here, both Xiaomi and Samsung showcase new technologies on offer at mouthwatering prices. Here are the current models in comparison.

Xiaomi vs Samsung: Flagships

  Samsung's 2024 lineup Xiaomi's 2024 lineup
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi 13T
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Xiaomi 14 Ultra Product Image Xiaomi 14 Product Image Xiaomi 13T Pro Product Image Xiaomi 13T Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Review: Xiaomi 14
Review: Xiaomi 13T Pro
Not yet tested
Display
  • 6.8-inch LTPO OLED
    3088 x 1440 pixels
    1-120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.6-inch OLED
    3088 x 1440
    120 Hz
  • 6.2-inch, OLED
    2340 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.4-inch OLED
    2340 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.73-inch LTPO OLED
    3200 x 1440
    1 - 120 Hz
  • 6.36-inch LTPO OLED
    2670 x 1200
    1 - 120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 × 1220
    144 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 × 1220
    144 Hz
SoC
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US)
    Exynos 2400 (Global)
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (US)
    Exynos 2400 (Global)
  • US: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    Global: Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
  • Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Memory
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 12 / 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 12 / 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD support
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • no microSD support
OS
  • One UI 6.1 over Android 14
  • Seven Android upgrades
  • Seven years of security updates
  • One UI 6.1 over Android 14
  • Seven Android upgrades
  • Seven years of security updates
  • One UI 6.1 over Android 14
  • Seven Android upgrades
  • Seven years of security updates
  • One UI 5.1 over Android 13
  • Four Android upgrades
  • Five years of security updates
  • HyperOS over Android 14
  • Four Android upgrades
  • Five years of security updates
  • HyperOS over Android 14
  • Four Android upgrades
  • Five years of security updates
  • MIUI 14 over Android 13
  • Three Android upgrades
  • Five years of security updates
  • MIUI 14 over Android 13
  • Three Android upgrades
  • Five years of security updates
Camera
  • Main: 200 MP, f/1.7
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
  • 5x telephoto: 50 MP, f/3.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • Telephoto 3x: 8 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.63-f/4.0
  • Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • 3.2x telephoto: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • 5.2x periscope: 50 MP, f/2.5
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.6
  • Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2
  • 3.2x telephoto: 50 MP, f/2.0
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.9, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 2x telephoto: 50 MP, f/1.9
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.9, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 2x telephoto: 50 MP, f/1.9
Selfie Camera
  • 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 12 MP, f/2.2
  • 12 MP, f/2.4
  • 32 MP, f/2.0
  • 32 MP, f/2.0
  • 20 MP, f/2.2
  • 20 MP, f/2.2
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • 45 W wired charging
  • 15 W wireless charging
  • 4.5 W reverse wireless charging
  • charger not included
  • 4900 mAh
  • 45 W wired charging
  • 15 W wireless charging
  • 4.5 W reverse wireless charging
  • charger not included
  • 4000 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  • 15 W wireless charging
  • 4.5 W reverse wireless charging
  • charger not included
  • 4500 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  • 15 W wireless charging
  • 4.5 W reverse wireless charging
  • charger not included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 90 W wired charging
  • 80 W wireless charging
  • Reverse wireless charging
  • charger included
  • 4610 mAh
  • 90 W wired charging
  • 50 W wireless charging
  • Reverse wireless charging
  • charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 120 W wired charging
  •  
  •  
  • charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 67 W wired charging
  •  
  •  
  • charger included
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
IP Certification
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
Dimensions and weight
  • 6.39 x 3.11 x 0.33 in, 8.18 oz
  • 162,3 x 79,0 x 8,6 mm, 232 g
  • 6.24 x 2.99 x 0.30 in, 6.91 oz
  • 158,5 x 75,9 x 7,7 mm, 196 g
  • 5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 in, 5.89 oz
  • 147,0 x 70,6 x 7,6 mm, 167 g
  • 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 in, 7.4 oz
  • 76,5 x 158 x 8,2 mm, 209 g
  • 6.35 x 2.96 x 0.36 in, 7.75 oz
  • 161,4 x 75,3 x 9,2 mm, 219.8 g
  • 6.01 x 2.81 x 0,32 in, 6.8 oz
  • 152,8 x 71,5 x 8,2 mm, 193 g
  • 6.39 x 2.98 x 0.33 in, 6.81 oz
  • 162.2 x 75.7 x 8.49 mm, 206 g
  • 6.39 x 2.98 x 0.33 in, 6.81 oz
  • 162,2 x 75,7 x 8,49 mm, 197 g
Offers*

The global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, which took place as part of MWC 2024, is fresh in our minds. Samsung had already presented its Galaxy S24 series in January. So we already have an overview of what the two manufacturers' flagship models will look like in 2024. 

In the orange ring corner are the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and finally the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Samsung names its models very similarly and sends the  Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra into the race.

Since you can look at the exact differences in the table, we will concentrate on the clearest similarities and differences. Both smartphone series offer the latest technologies such as OLED displays with 120 Hertz, multiple cameras with high resolutions, and current wireless standards such as 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 / 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6E / 7. There is also the latest Android 14 with several years of updates.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (left) and Xiaomi 14 held in hand
Both the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (left) and Xiaomi 14 (right) showcase the big Leica branding in the camera module. / © nextpit

However, there are still some differences to take note of. For example, Xiaomi is ahead in terms of quick charging and battery performance. In return, Samsung negotiated a deal with processor maker Qualcomm to supply overclocked versions of the Snapdragon chips, which debuted in the Xiaomi phones.

Samsung continues to outperform its rival when it comes to software updates. While Xiaomi now offers four years of Android updates and five years of security updates, Samsung is now ahead with seven important Android updates and seven years of security updates on its 2024 flagships.

As you can see: Xiaomi and Samsung hardly have anything to separate themselves in the flagship market. While there are minor differences between the lineups, both manufacturers represent the latest technologies in the smartphone world with their models. 

Mid-range

If you still look at only the most expensive models when it comes to smartphones, you are missing out on a lot. This is because the mid-range market continues to be the most exciting one since 2021 until now. Both Xiaomi and Samsung have launched extremely popular mid-range devices over the past two years, and nearly all of them offer a good price-performance ratio.

  Xiaomi Redmi mid-range phones Samsung Galaxy A mid-range phones Xiaomi Poco mid-range
Product
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G
Samsung Galaxy A55
Samsung Galaxy A35
Xiaomi Poco F6 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F6
Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X6
Picture Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Product Image Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Product Image Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G Product Image Samsung Galaxy A55 Product Image Samsung Galaxy A35 Product Image Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro Product Image Xiaomi Poco F5 Product Image Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro Product Image Xiaomi Poco X6 Product Image
Review
Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G
Review: Samsung Galaxy A55
Review: Samsung Galaxy A35
Not yet tested
Review: Poco F6
Review: Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro
Not yet tested
Display
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 x 1220 pixels
    120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 x 1220
    120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2400 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.6-inch OLED
    2340 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.6-inch OLED
    2340 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    3200 × 1440
    120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 × 1220
    120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 x 1220
    120 Hz
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2712 x 1220
    120 Hz
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra
  • Samsung Exynos 1480
  • Exynos 1380
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • Dimensity 8300
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Memory
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • no microSD expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • no microSD expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 6 / 8 GB RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 12 / 16 GB RAM LPDDR5X
    256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
    No storage expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
    256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage
    No storage expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UGS 4.0 storage
  • no microSD expansion
  • 8 / 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UGS 2.2 storage
  • no microSD expansion
OS
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 14 + One UI 6.1
  • 4 Android upgrades
  • 5 years of security updates
  • Android 14 + One UI 6.1
  • 4 Android upgrades
  • 5 years of security updates
  • HyperOS + Android 14
    3 Android upgrades
    4 years of security updates
  • HyperOS + Android 14
    3 Android upgrades
    4 years of security updates
  • Android 14 + HyperOS
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 14 + HyperOS
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
Camera
  • Main: 200 MP, f/1.65
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 200 MP, f/1.65
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 200 MP, f/1.65
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.6
    Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
    Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.95
    Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Main: 64 MP, f/1.7
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 64 MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
Selfie Camera
  • 16 MP, f/2.45
  • 16 MP, f/2.45
  • 16 MP, f/2.4
  • 32 MP, f/2.2
  • 13 MP, f/2.2
  • 20 MP
  • 16 MP. f/2.4
  • 16 MP. f/2.4
  • 16 MP. f/2.45
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • 120 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5100 mAh
  • 67 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 67 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
    25 W wired charging

    Charger not included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger not included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 120W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 90 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 67 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
  • 5100 mAh
  • 67 W wired charging
  •  
  • Charger included
Connectivity
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
  • 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
IP Certification
  • IP68
  • IP54
  • IP54
  • IP67
  • IP67
  • IP64
  • IP54
  • IP54
Dimensions and weight
  • 6.35 x 2.92 x 0.35 in, 7.02 oz
  • 161.4 x 74.2 x 8.99 mm, 204.5g
  • 6.35 x 2.92 x 0.31 in, 6.60 oz
  • 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 187 g
  •  
  • 161.1 x 74.9 x 7.98 mm, 188 g
  • 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 in, 7.51 oz
  • 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213g
  • 6.37 x 3.07 x 0.32 in, 7.37 oz
  • 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2 mm, 209 g
  • 6.33 x 2.95 x 0.32 in, 7.37 oz
    160.86 × 74.95 × 8.21 mm, 209 g
  • 6.32 x 2.93 x 0.31 in, 6.31 oz
    160.5 × 74.5 × 8.0 mm, 179 g
  •  
  • 160.4 x 74.3 x 8.25 mm, 186g
  •  
  • 161.1 x 74.2 x 7.98 mm, 181g
Offers*

Despite all the attention in the flagship arena, the most heated battles probably happen in the mid-range space. With duels like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ versus the Galaxy A54, the category includes some of the best-selling models from both brands. 

Xiaomi is considered the manufacturer with the best price-performance ratio in the smartphone world, and that is to be taken quite literally in this case. Not only does the Chinese company offer superlative specifications on its Redmi Note 13 lineup, but it also counts on sub-brand Poco to offer flagship performing phones for mid-range prices.

In addition to its Redmi range, Xiaomi also offers mid-range smartphones under the Poco brand. These models are known for offering excellent performance with high-end SoCs and more daring designs.

However, Xiaomi's software update policy is slightly behind Samsung's despite recent improvements, and the pre-installed MIUI operating system does contain plenty of bloatware and even ads that require you to deactivate in a rather awkward manner. Also, their availability in the US is almost zero, with only independently imported models available in marketplaces.

Xiaomi 120 W charger picture
Xiaomi supplies their fast chargers with the phones, while Samsung doesn't even bother. / © nextpit

Here, Samsung clearly positions itself as a brand for premium smartphones in the mid-range as well. The Galaxy A52, A52s, A52 5G, A72, and A32 models introduced in 2021 already shone with one of the longest update guarantees on the smartphone market. Samsung now continues this with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

However, the phones do not have to hide in terms of specifications either. You get particularly high-quality AMOLED displays, triple or quad cameras with optical image stabilization, and sufficiently fast processors for the mid-range. However, Samsung cannot hold a candle to Xiaomi when it comes to fast charging times for smartphones, especially considering the Galaxy A models launched since 2022 do not come with a charger in the box.

Entry-level

If smartphones are mainly supposed to be inexpensive, you can see an exciting development in this department in the last few years. For a long time now, Xiaomi was the first port of call for smartphones that cost less than $200. Samsung has reacted to this and even launched entry-level smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A14. Basically, the same pros and cons apply as in the mid-range segment.

  Redmi | Poco entry-level phones Samsung Galaxy A entry-level phones
Product
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 13C
Xiaomi Poco C65
Samsung Galaxy A25
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Samsung Galaxy A05s
Picture Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Product Image Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G Product Image Xiaomi Redmi 13C Product Image Xiaomi Poco C65 Product Image Samsung Galaxy A25 Product Image Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Product Image Samsung Galaxy A05s Product Image
Review
Review: Redmi Note 13 5G
Review: Redmi Note 13 4G
Review: Xiaomi Redmi 13C
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Review: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Not yet tested
Display
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2400 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.67-inch OLED
    2400 x 1080
    120 Hz
  • 6.74-inch LCD
    1600 x 720
    90 Hz
  • 6.74-inch LCD
    1600 x 720
    90 Hz
  • 6.5-inch OLED
    1080 x 2340
    120 Hz
  • 6.5-inch OLED
    2340 x 1080
    90 Hz
  • 6.7-inch LCD
    2408 x 1080
    60 Hz
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • Helio G85
  • Exynos 1280
  • Dimensity 6100+
  • Snapdragon 680
Memory
  • 6 / 8 / 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 4 / 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 4 / 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 6 / 8 GB RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 4 / 6 / 8 GB RAM
  • 128 / 256 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
  • 4 / 6 GB RAM
  • 64 / 128 GB storage
  • microSD expansion
OS
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • 3 Android upgrades
  • 4 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • Android 13 + MIUI 14
  • Android 13 + One UI 5.1
  • 4 Android upgrades
  • 5 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + One UI 5.1
  • 4 Android upgrades
  • 5 years of security updates
  • Android 13 + One UI 5.1
Camera
  • Main: 108 MP, f/1.75
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 108 MP, f/1.75
  • Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  •  
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
  •  
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8
  • Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
  • Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
Selfie Camera
  • 16 MP, f/2.4
  • 16 MP, f/2.4
  • 8MP, f/2.0
  • 8MP, f/2.0
  • 13 MP, f/2.2
  • 13 MP, f/2.0
  • 13 MP, f/2.0
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • 33 W wired charging
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 33 W wired charging
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 18W wired charging
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 18W wired charging
  • Charger included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  • Charger not included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  • Charger not included
  • 5000 mAh
  • 25 W wired charging
  • Charger not included
Connectivity
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC
  • 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1
IP Certification
  • IP54
  • IP54
Dimensions and weight
  • 6.34 x 2.95 x 0.30 in, 6.15 oz
  • 161,1 x 74,9 x 7,6 mm, 174,5 g
  • 6.38 x 2.97 x 0.31 in, 6.65 oz
  • 162,24 x 75,55 x 7,97 mm, 188,5 g
  • 168 x 78 x 8,09 mm, 192g
  • 168 x 78 x 8,09 mm, 192g
  • 6.34 x 3.01 x 0.33 in, 6.95 oz
  • 161 x 76,5 x 8,3 mm, 197 g
  • 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in, 7.05 oz
  • 160,1 x 76,8 x 8,4 mm, 200 g
  • 6.61 x 3.06 x 0.35 in, 6.84 oz
  • 168,0 x 77,8 x 8,8 mm, 194 g
Offers*

This means that Xiaomi normally offers a bit more performance and features for the same amount of money. Samsung, however, convinces with solid hardware, normally really good build quality, and its own Android skin, OneUI. However, we have to point out a special caveat for Xiaomi in this entry-level category.

Xiaomi also sells smartphones that have a particularly good price-performance ratio under the Poco brand. The manufacturer's plan here is to offer the best possible hardware at the lowest possible price. For a market overview, take a look at our list of the best smartphones you can buy today for under $200.

Foldables

Since 2018, a whole new smartphone category has opened up: foldable phones with touchscreens that simply fold in half. Although Xiaomi and Samsung introduced their first foldables pretty promptly, Samsung is clearly ahead of everyone else here. From 2021 until now, Samsung's foldable smartphones continue to be the clear buying recommendation for unique handsets.

  The foldable benchmark Compact flip Xiaomi's challengers
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Product Image Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Product Image
Review
Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Not yet tested
Mix Fold 2 review
Display
  • Internal: 7.6-inch OLED
    2176 x 1812 pixels
    1~120 Hz refresh rate
    External: 6.2-inch OLED
    2316 x 904 pixels
    48~120 Hz refresh rate
  • Internal: 6.67-inch OLED
    2640 x 1080 pixels
    1~120 Hz
    External: 3.4-inch OLED
    720 x 748 pixels
    60 Hz
  • Internal: 8.03-inch OLED
    2160 x 1916 pixels
    1~120 Hz
    External: 6.56-inch OLED
    2520 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz
  • Internal: 8.92-inch OLED
    2160 x 1914 pixels
    1~120 Hz
    6.56-inch OLED
    2520 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Memory
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
    256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
    256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • 12 / 16 GB LPPDR5X RAM
    256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • 12 GB RAM
    256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS 3.1 storage
OS
  • One UI 5.1 + Android 13
    Four Android upgrades
    Five years of security updates
  • One UI 5.1 + Android 13
    Four Android upgrades
    Five years of security updates
  • MIUI 14 + Android 13
    Unconfirmed update policy (probably 3+5)
  • MIUI 13 + Android 12
    Unconfirmed update policy (probably 3+5)
Camera
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
    3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4
  • Main: 12 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    Ultra-wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2
    3.2x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.0
    5x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.9
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
    Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.4
    2x telephoto: 8 MP, f/2.6
Selfie Camera
  • External: 10 MP, f/2.2
    Internal: 4 MP, f/1.8
  • 10 MP, f/2.2
  • 20 MP, f/2.3
  • 20 MP, f/2.4
Battery
  • 4,400 mAh
    25 W wired charging
    10 W wireless charging
    Charger not included
  • 3,700 mAh
    25 W wired charging
    10 W wireless charging
    Charger not included
  • 4,800 mAh
    67 W wired charging
    50 W wireless charging
    Charger included
  • 4,500 mAh
    67 W wired charging

    Charger included
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
  • 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
IP Certification
  • IPX8
  • IPX8
Dimensions and weight
  • Closed: 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in
    154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
    Opened: 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in
    154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm
    8.92 oz | 253 g
  • Closed: 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 in
    85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm
    Opened: 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 in
    165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
    187 g | 6.6oz
  • Closed: 161.2 x 73.5 x 10.9 mm
    Opened: 161.2 x 143.3 x 5.3 mm
    255 g | 8.99 oz
  • Closed: 161.1 x 73.9 x 11.2 mm
    Opened: 161.1 x 144.7 x 5.4 mm
    262 g | 9.24 oz
Offers*

However, bear in mind that foldable smartphones are still costly. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a format that transforms a traditional smartphone into a tablet when opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more reminiscent of a classic flip phone. From a half-smartphone, you get a full-size smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung event
When it comes to foldable smartphones, Samsung clearly has a head start / © nextpit

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Fold in 2021, which was followed by the Mi Mix Fold 2 in 2022, and the Mix Fold 3 in 2023. The foldable follows a similar concept as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it has not been officially released outside of China. Since we do not recommend importing the smartphone, we will not go into more detail about the device. For more information, just follow the link to our review page of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.

Software and privacy

You have already read a bit about it in the earlier paragraphs concerning both smartphone offerings: Samsung is better positioned than Xiaomi in terms of software updates. To provide you with a better idea of this, we will take a closer look at both operating systems once again.

Samsung's One UI

As the name suggests, Samsung's One UI is used on all Android devices from the manufacturer. The Samsung-optimized Android interface is considered a thing of beauty among skins and offers numerous additional features like extended multitasking features, support for Samsung's S Pen stylus, and native support for Samsung services like Samsung's S Cloud.

Everything looks tidier and neater with the new icons sporting a single line.
One UI is an evolution of the previous Samsung Experience interface. / © nextpit

In our review of Samsung's latest One UI 6 skin, you can read about the myriad of options Samsung has implemented with the corresponding update to Android 14.

Apart from the features, you can look forward to the fact that, in addition to Samsung's own services, there is very little bloatware pre-installed and you sometimes get extremely long updates. A seven-year update promise was made for flagship phones—both for security updates and the major Android versions.

However, not everything is perfect in Samsung's software either. The huge size of Samsung's operating systems tends to stand out in reviews. Thus, you have to live with having up to 15% of the available storage space used up even before you set up your Samsung smartphone.

Samsung also works increasingly on implementing its own hardware and software ecosystem. For instance, you can only use the multi-pairing feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with other Samsung devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS

The MIUI operating system emerged from a former custom ROM for rooted Android phones. Xiaomi adopted the operating system and has developed it significantly since then. Xiaomi is currently turning away from MIUI, and the first flagships are already equipped with the new HyperOS.

Examples of lockscreen customization options on HyperOS
Examples of lock screen customization options on HyperOS. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi also considerably improved its OS update policies, especially for flagship phones, with five years of security updates, the same Samsung offers for its intermediate models. In the mid-range market, Xiaomi is now promising four years of security updates, which should be good enough for most people. On the other hand, Xiaomi repeatedly attracts negative attention with ads and bloatware on its phones.

For many people, Xiaomi's operating system is also questionable because it is not entirely transparent with how the collected data is handled. As a Chinese company, Xiaomi has to strongly comply with the country's data protection regulations. Thus, if you want to be sure that your data is not passed on to the Chinese Communist Party, you might want to look for another manufacturer. This is a political issue, but we do not want to enter this territory.

Wearables and other devices

Both Xiaomi and Samsung do not only see themselves as smartphone rivals. This is because, with the purchase of a new smartphone, you also gain a doorway into an ecosystem of other devices. Both manufacturers offer smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets, TVs, in-ear Bluetooth headphones, and even washing machines or smart toilet seats. However, we only review wearables and tablets from these product categories.

Wearables and other devices

Category Samsung Xiaomi
Smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro
Fitness Tracker Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Xiaomi Smart Band 8
Tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 / Mi Pad 6
Headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite

In the table above, you can find current reviews of these devices from Xiaomi and Samsung. However, we only want to highlight this segment to you in order to illustrate the ecosystems of both manufacturers. Overall, Xiaomi and Samsung do not give each other much elbow room in this respect. If you feel comfortable with devices from a certain manufacturer, you can sit back and continue shopping with both Samsung and Xiaomi.

Price stability and sustainability

Xiaomi is a prime example of a manufacturer that produces so-called "fast phones". In other words, smartphones are inexpensive to buy and reach the end of their life cycle after around two years. The manufacturer offers quick-charging technologies that shorten the battery lifespan and an update guarantee that corresponds to a similar time frame. Only the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones offer a longer update guarantee with three years of security updates.

The story is slightly different when it comes to Samsung. As mentioned earlier, numerous Samsung smartphones will now receive long-term support updates. The new devices from the S24 series, for example, can be safely used until 2031 like recent Pixel phones. The workmanship on these handsets is good enough that the devices should be able to last until then with a little bit of extra care and caution. However, even Samsung is not immune to the fast phone culture with its entry-level smartphones. The rule of thumb here is: The more expensive a Samsung smartphone is, the longer you can theoretically use it.

Close-up shot showing the Galaxy S22 and S22+ camera modules
Recycled plastic is used in the Galaxy S22 (pictured) and S23 phones. / © nextpit

However, neither brand is a particularly sustainable smartphone manufacturer. Samsung omits the chargers in many of its more expensive smartphones and relies on plastic parts made from recycled fishing nets in the S22 series. Xiaomi did plan something similar with the Mi 11 but ultimately decided against leaving the charger out of the packaging for the Western market.

However, avoiding electronic waste by omitting the charger is not a prime example of sustainability at Samsung either. Small steps in the right direction should therefore not be a reason to buy Samsung in any case. If sustainability is important to you, you should go for models like the Shiftphone or Fairphone 5, which can be repaired and upgraded due to their modular form factor.

Conclusion

Xiaomi or Samsung—which smartphone manufacturer offers more in the end? This question is probably harder to answer for any other pair of brands than for the competitors from China and South Korea. After all, both manufacturers do offer models for beginners all the way to the high-end market or niche markets such as foldables.

However, Samsung still positions itself more toward being a manufacturer of premium smartphones in 2024, which is justified by models like the expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra and the latest foldables. Even with its own Ultra flagship, Xiaomi still carries the reputation of being a highly recommended bang-for-the-buck smartphone manufacturer with fantastic mid-range offerings, as these are the strengths of the company by stretching your hard-earned dollar. 

Samsung's big ace up its sleeve, however, is One UI, and it also offers a particularly long update warranty from entry-level to flagship phones. Thus, Samsung can further strengthen its image as a premium brand for this year. Xiaomi continues to try to narrow this gap, and the 14 flagships manage to match the Galaxy S in most important specs. But while its models can be easily found in Europe, the Chinese brand won't launch its phone in America...

The duel between the two smartphone giants remains exciting! It is reason enough for you to take another look at this article occasionally for the latest updates.

Article updated on May 2024 with additional phones reviewed.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Benjamin Lucks

Benjamin Lucks
Product Reviewer

Benjamin works as a freelance journalist and is always on the lookout for special features that make new cell phones, headphones and gadgets interesting for the reader. If he doesn't succeed, he comforts himself by writing short stories and using his digital camera.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing