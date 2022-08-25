This Android application for better sleep is free instead of $8.49

Today, I have chosen to introduce you to the "Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro" app. It's an Android app that offers to help you meditate or even fall asleep with different types of sounds. The application is currently free in the Google Play Store instead of $8.49.

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro has a 3.8-star rating on the Play Store with 437 reviews and over 50,000 downloads.

The app has no ads and no in-app purchases.

I often have trouble falling asleep at night and music is one of the few effective ways to help me find myself in dreamland. The Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro application does not contain music as such but rather several soothing sounds that relax the brain and help to meditate or sleep. Let me introduce you this interesting application.

Why is this free app worth it?

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro is a very simple app that can help you focus or even fall asleep with relaxing sounds of different types. In the application, you can choose the type of sound you want and also the duration of its diffusion. You will be able to fall asleep listening to the sound of waves, birds singing or the sound of flames.

As mentioned above, you can choose how long the sound will be played. The durations range from three minutes to infinity, so you can choose how long you want to meditate or how long it takes you to fall asleep.

For some sounds, such as flames, you will be able to choose the speed of playback and the audio quality. In the application's settings, you will also find an option called "Sleep hygiene", which is a guide that gives instructions on how to sleep well. Unfortunately, this guide is only available in English.

In addition, there is an option to reduce the brightness to save energy.

Does this free app respect your personal data?

The Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro app was developed by Crispysoft. You can check out the app's data security info on this Google Play Store page.

Checking the app on Exodus, we notice that it contains 1 tracker for the Play Store data and requires seven permissions, which are all in line with the purpose of the app.

What do you think of our free app of the day? Have you installed Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro on your smartphone?