Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Z family is already established with five generations on the market. Despite that, the über-flagship models still feature only in the premium segment of the South Korean brand product line, which means they are not cheap. So if you are in the market for a new Galaxy Z Fold or Flip phone, check the best deals on the market with this nextpit guide.

Is it the right time to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Flip 4, or Fold 4?

We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy Z Flip & Fold 4 & 5. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy Z phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices. And since both Flip and Fold models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy Z generation has its price drop at similar times of the year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 price drops

Announced in July 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reached store shelves at the beginning of August, with a steep MSRP of $1799.99. Despite being new to the market, there have been a couple of nice deals for the flagship foldable.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Good Good build quality

Great battery life

High-quality camera performance

Consistent performance

Best Android update policy Bad Under-display selfie camera is still noticeable

Design feels stuck in time

25 W charging is not fast

Still missing a stylus garage

Gets hot under demanding tasks

Still expensive Go to review Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5 price drops

Released together with the Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 brought a big screen on the outside, at the same time it ditched the low-capacity 128 GB version at the same MSRP as its predecessor: $999.99.

The Flip 5 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy S23 family, promising flagship-level performance.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Good Truly useful cover display

Improved hinge mechanics

Balanced display image quality

Fluid software experience

Above-average camera quality Bad Slightly larger crease in the display

Only average battery life

Charging time exceeds one hour

No charger included in the box Go to review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

How does nextpit track price drops of smartphones?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

Article updated in June 2024 with new prices.