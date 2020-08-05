Samsung Galaxy Note 20 hands-on review: the plastic $999 smartphone

Samsung is charging the best part of a thousand bucks for the "smallest" Galaxy Note 20. The new Galaxy Note 20, which is significantly downsized compared to the Ultra model, but is the whole package still solid? Here are our first hands-on impressions.

What I like about the Galaxy Note 20...

...the hardware*

Even if the two devices only differ by the suffix "Ultra", the difference is quite clear. Instead of 4K resolution, there are only 2400x1080 pixels on 6.7 inches and a somewhat old-fashioned 60 instead of 120 Hz refresh rate on the Note 20. The main camera shoots with 12 instead of 108 megapixels, there is only 8 instead of 12 GB of RAM and no optical zoom.

Little brother: the Galaxy Note 20 makes significant cutbacks compared to the "Ultra" version. / © NextPit

Don't get me wrong: the equipment is still great, but the step up to the Note 20 Ultra is clearly noticeable. Samsung packs the technology in a chic case that feels as high-quality as usual and is available in bronze (also available for the Ultra), green, and grey (only available for the Note 20).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 largely inherits the camera setup of the S20(+). That is, despite all justified criticism, rather positive news. While the Galaxy S20(+) was quite convincing with its solid image quality, Samsung has unfortunately cheated quite a bit in terms of its hybrid optical zoom. Read more about it below.

A final downer: as with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 also contains the Exynos 990 from the S20 series in Europe. This is a pity, especially for high-end users. Outside Europe, Samsung sells its smartphones with Snapdragon 865+, which delivers noticeably better results in terms of battery life, performance, and image processing. Hence the footnote* on the hardware.

The display of the Galaxy Note 20 offers "only" Full HD+ resolution. / © NextPit

...the S-Pen

True to the principle "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", Samsung leaves its S-Pen largely untouched. The biggest change is the move of the insert from the right to the left bottom side of the device, as happened with its big brother, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Compared to the predecessor the Note 10, the latency of the stylus is said to have improved. Without a direct comparison, we wouldn't have noticed this in hands-on, though.

Nevertheless, the S-Pen is simply a winner. Samsung has been building its range of Notes since 2011, and the experience pays off. No other manufacturer has refined the pen operation over the years to such an extent and rightly built a large fan base. Screenshots, animated scribble greetings, doodling around, written notes that can be copied as text at the touch of a finger... it's all really good fun.

As in the Ultra, the S-pen has also moved in the Note 20. If you pull out the pen and balance it very carefully, you can also place the device on a smooth surface - and snap selfies with the pen's remote trigger. / © NextPit

Apart from that, there are of course the air gestures, which Samsung introduced in 2019 with the S-pen evolution on the Note 10. For 2020 there are some new gestures, but in my opinion they fall into the category of gadgetry. If you want to spin the S-Pen around for minutes like a senile Harry Potter to activate the 30x zoom, go ahead. The only things I find useful are self-timer and remote control of presentations or slideshows, and that already worked in 2019.