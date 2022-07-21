This Android ringtone application is currently free instead of $0.99

Our free app recommendation today is Ringtone Scheduler, an Android app that allows you to change your ringtone depending on the time of day. The app offers a clear and intuitive interface that allows you to do only what it is designed to do. Ringtone Scheduler is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of $0.99.

TL;DR

Ringtone Scheduler has a 3.9-star rating on the Play Store with 151 reviews and over 10,000 downloads.

The promo on this application expires in 4 days.

Ringtone Scheduler contains very discreet ads and no in-app purchases.

You're probably wondering what the point of an app that automatically changes your ringtone is, but trust me, after you try it, you'll understand. I still remember the days when my aggressive old landline ringtone wakes me up abruptly or cuts off my train of thought while I'm in the middle of thinking about a new article. Ringtone Scheduler allows you to set different ringtones depending on the time of day that will match your mood of the moment.

Why is this free application worth it?

Ringtone Scheduler is a very simple application that only does what you download it for, that is, automatically change your ringtone. The app allows you to choose several hours in the day and set a different ringtone for each of them. This way you can choose a soft ringtone for the morning, your usual ringtone for the day or a more percussive tone so you don't miss any calls even if you're at a noisy party at night.

The Ringtone Scheduler application is really easy to use / © NextPit

The application also allows you to choose the days of the week on which your choices will apply and has an ON/OFF button that allows you to turn it off at any time. You will be able to choose from the default ringtones or a particular music from your smartphone's files.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

I would have liked the app to offer the possibility to choose long enough time slots, but unfortunately this is not the case. However, you can get around this problem by manually creating time slots. To do this, simply choose several hours in a row and assign the same ringtone to them.

Moreover, Ringtone Scheduler is only available in English, but as the interface is clear and intuitive in addition to being rather warm, you will be able to find your way around quite easily.

Does this free application respect your personal data?

Ringtone Scheduler is an application developed by "The Elegant apps" which does not disclose any privacy information in the Google Play Store.

We checked the app on the Exodus platform which showed that it does not contain any trackers but requires eight permissions. Rest assured, they are all in line with the purpose of the application. So you can download Ringtone Scheduler without worries.

What do you think of our free app of the day? Have you installed Ringtone Scheduler on your smartphone?