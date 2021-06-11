Poll of the week: Amazon Prime Day 2021 - will you participate?

In 2021, Amazon Prime Day will once again take place in the middle of the year, following the postponement of the 2020 edition. With thousands of exclusive offers and promotions at the e-commerce giant, will you be part of this party? That's what we ask in this week's poll.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was held in October — August, in the case of India — breaking the tradition of being organized in July. In 2021, Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22, and the company promises more than 2 million deals around the globe.

This year, the event features an exclusive show on the Prime Video streaming service - included with Prime subscription - with a three-part special available starting June 17.

Will you be attending Prime Day?

With recent controversies in both Europe and North America over working conditions at the company — including a brief appearance by the company in the Oscar-winning Nomadland — many people may choose to boycott the North American giant, but does the NextPit Community think so?

Prime Day 2021: will you participate? Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Better to wait?

Because of the launch cycle, some types of products, such as TVs and some smartphones, may not be at their best price. Moreover, some products in high demand will probably be out of stock - like that PS5 already completing 6 months on many people's wish lists.

On the other hand, it may be the ideal time to buy some products from the 2020 lines (as long as it's not called PlayStation, GeForce or Radeon). But is it possible to resist the temporary offers and unit countdown for some promotions?

What's your favorite time to shop for electronics? Amazon Prime Day

Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday

Christmas

Seasonal or local offers

Other (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Buying Intention

The 2020 edition recorded curious products among the bestsellers in each country, with the Echo Dot being the most purchased globally:

United States: iRobot Roomba, MyQ Wireless Smart Garage Door Opener, LifeStraw water filter, vitamins and the Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families game.

United Kingdom: Shark vacuum cleaner; Celebrations chocolate box, Oral-B electric toothbrush.

France: Pampers Premium diapers, Braun Oral-B Pro electric toothbrush, Lego Harry Potter (owl).

Germany and Austria: SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card, Lavazza coffee beans and Jamie Oliver Tefal pan.

Brazil: Alexa-compatible smart lamp, Faber-Castell highlighter and Lysoform disinfectant (?!?).

And among readers planning to buy products during Amazon Prime Day, which items do you have in mind?

What products do you intend to buy on Prime Day 2021? Phones

Tablet

Computer

Smart Home Products

Headphones and Audio in general

Hardware and accessories for phones and PCs

TV

Consoles and games (video games or card/board)

Housewares

Food and cleaning items

Photo and video

Other (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

As already mentioned, Prime Day 2021 takes place between June 21 and 22 for Prime plan subscribers in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium and Australia. (Notice how Amazon has sorted the countries?). Places like Canada and India have postponed this year's event and have not yet released when Prime Day 2021 will happen in those countries.

As always, thanks to everyone who participated in this poll, and feel free to comment on your answers to the week's questions. As always, we will analyze the answers on Monday, with the participation of the NextPit Community in different languages, see you next week.