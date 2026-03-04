Motorola is not only launching new smartphones and wearables at MWC 2026. The mobile brand has also unveiled the successor to its popular MA1 wireless car adapter for Android Auto: the Motorola MA2. The new adapter is more compact and brings several enhancements while being significantly cheaper.

The original Motorola MA1 wireless car adapter has been a reliable solution for users with older infotainment systems that only support wired Android Auto. According to the company, it also remains the only Google-certified wireless adapter on the market.

While there is no official press release yet, the new Motorola MA2 was recently spotted being showcased at MWC and reported on by Android Authority. This follows the device appearing through an FCC filing last month.

Motorola MA2 Ditches the Dongle Form Factor

The new design reveals a more compact, square shape that drops the integrated dongle form factor of its predecessor. This means you will now connect or detach the adapter to your car’s USB port using a separate cable. Motorola is bundling a USB-A to USB-C cable in the box, though you can also use your own if preferred.

Motorola’s MA2 Android Auto wireless adapter is bundled with USB-C and USB-A cables. Image source: fccidlookup

Beyond its smaller size, the MA2 adds two physical buttons. One is for powering the device on or off, and the other is used to switch between connected smartphones. There is also a new LED indicator for status updates. This smaller design and added practical features make the Motorola MA2 easier to use and more convenient to tuck away near your car’s dashboard.

The adapter can connect to up to two smartphones simultaneously and supports automatic reconnection with paired handsets. It utilizes Bluetooth for the initial pairing process, while the active connection is handled via the 5GHz Wi-Fi band. These wireless connectivity specs remain similar to the previous model.

Retail box of the Motorola MA2 Android Auto wireless car adapter Image source: Android Authority

Wireless Android Auto for Half the Price

Although many were hoping for a major Wi-Fi connectivity upgrade, the decision to maintain existing specs has a logical reason. The Motorola MA2 will cost just $40, which is exactly half the price of the original MA1 and significantly cheaper than most third-party alternatives.

However, you will need to wait a bit longer before you can pick one up. The global release is set to begin in May 2026, with the device expected to arrive in the U.S. during the third quarter of the year. If you cannot wait for the MA2, the original MA1 is currently on sale at Amazon.

What car do you drive? Do you plan on upgrading your infotainment system with the Motorola MA2? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.