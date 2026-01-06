Google’s latest mid-range Pixel 9a is back at its second-best price of $399 at major retailers. Learn why it is a recommended smartphone for those looking for high-end features and versatile cameras.

If you are in the market for a capable smartphone without burning your wallet, now might be the best time to pick up a new device. Google’s Pixel 9a is now back to its second best price of $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. That translates to a $100 cut from the usual $499.

The deal applies to all color options of the Pixel 9a: Obsidian, Iris, Peony, and Porcelain. If you need more storage, a similar saving is also offered on the 256GB configuration, which is currently going for $499, down from $599.

Why Buy The Google Pixel 9a

Google released the Pixel 9a (review) in April 2025, and we were impressed with the improvements the company provided. On the design side, the device has a flat back with an almost flush camera module. This gives it a cleaner and sleeker look. The device also features a higher IP68 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it can survive high pressure water jets and immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9a features a slightly wider 6.3 inch OLED display, up from the 6.1 inch panel on the predecessor, while the compact form factor is still retained. The display is also brighter, peaking at 2,700 nits. This ensures the panel remains legible even under direct sunlight.

A Google Pixel 9a smartphone displayed on a blue surface next to a blue lamp. Image source: nextpit

We are happy to see the Tensor G4 SoC fitted in the device. The chip offers a notable CPU and GPU performance boost. While it is not in the same league as some ultra high end mobile chipsets, the Pixel 9a feels snappy when performing everyday and demanding tasks. As with the pricier models, it is supported for seven years of Android updates.

Google revamped the camera in the Pixel 9a. The main sensor is now a 48 MP shooter and paired with a 13 MP ultrawide. These are versatile cameras and enhanced by Google’s algorithm. Photos look crisp with plenty of details and accurate colors. While it struggles at low light, it is considerably better than many mid-ranger camera phones.

The battery in the Pixel 9a has received a substantial upgrade and is now rated at 5,100 mAh. This stretches the screen time by several hours, making it easy to last a full day on a single charge. Wired charging is quicker at 23 watts, while wireless charging is supported at 7.5 watts.

Do you plan on upgrading to the Pixel 9a soon? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.