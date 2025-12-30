Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

The holidays are a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Trine Classic Collection

Have you ever heard of the Trine Collection? If not, we should really change that today. For the next 24 hours, you can download the full Trine Classic Collection worth $50 from the Epic Games Store for free. The Collection includes four titles: Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: Definitive Edition.

Bound to a mysterious artifact called Trine, three unlikely heroes, a wizard, a knight, and a thief, embark on an adventure. Together, they must navigate treacherous environments, solve challenging puzzles, and go on a series of perilous quests. The game supports local and online multiplayer, so you can embark on this adventure with your friends. But not to worry, you can also face this quest on your own, if you choose to do so.

Download Trine Classic Collection from the Epic Games Store.

These four games will yield many hours of fun. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we look back on a lovely Christmas and look forward to New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games