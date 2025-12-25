Have you been looking for a relaxing video game to play throughout winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Today, you can download a game for free that, according to reviews, is damn near perfect. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut sits at a staggering 4.9 out of 5 stars on the Epic Games Store. And the main selling point? Its amazing storytelling.

While many games force you onto the path of the hero, Disco Elysium lets you choose. You could either become the hero the city needs or an absolute disaster of a human being. And if you’re anything like me, that preposition sounds awfully tempting. To top it all off, the city’s entire population is beautifully voiced, making it feel more alive than ever. And that’s important, because throughout the story, you’re going to be interacting with and manipulating everyone you come into contact with.

Disco Elysium normally costs $40 on the Epic Games Store, but today, you can download the game for free.

Download Disco Elysium – The Final Cut from the Epic Games Store.

Players love this game’s incredible story. Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st : Sorry We’re Closed – $22

: Sorry We’re Closed – December 22nd : Paradise Killer – $18

: Paradise Killer – December 23rd : Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $40

: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – December 24th : The Callisto Protocol – $60

: The Callisto Protocol – December 25th: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $40