Have you been looking for a great video game to play during winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Sorry We’re Closed

Do you find yourself feeling nostalgic around Christmas? If so, the Epic Games Store has just the right game for you today. Sorry We’re Closed is a retro, single-player survival horror game that revives those childhood game nights in the best possible way. It’s rich in lore, features deep characters, and has multiple endings for you to explore.

The game’s atmosphere is one of its biggest selling points, achieved through a classic fixed camera and arcade-style combat. The game normally costs around $22 on the Epic Games Store, but for 24 hours, you can download it for free. And since it’s a full-price title, you don’t have to worry about any hidden costs down the line.

And you should definitely check this game out! Over on Steam, it sits at overwhelmingly positive reviews, and there has to be a reason for it.

Download Sorry We’re Closed from the Epic Games Store.

Are you ready for gripping retro horror? Image source: Steam

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games

December 11th : Hogwarts Legacy — $60

: Hogwarts Legacy — December 18th : Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — $15

: Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel — December 19th : Eternights – $30

: Eternights – December 20th : Blood West – $25

: Blood West – December 21st: Sorry We’re Closed – $22